Two more held in Phogat death case, Haryana to write to Goa over CBI probe

The Goa Police on Saturday arrested an alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar and the proprietor of Curlies’ nightclub, Edwin Nunes, in reference to the homicide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and actor Sonali Phogat, taking the whole arrests within the case to 4, an official stated.

Earlier, the judicial Justice of the Peace top notch remanded fundamental accused Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh — Phogat’s supervisor and his affiliate — to 10 days of police custody.

The Anjuna Police, who booked Sangwan and Singh for homicide, have subsequently added part 328 (administering and intoxicating drug) of the Indian Penal Code, apart from different sections regarding conspiracy to homicide. The police have registered yet another FIR towards the drug peddler and proprietor of Curlies beneath varied part of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, officers near the developments stated.

“Drug peddler who had supplied drugs (to accused) has been arrested. The owner of the shack where drugs were found has been arrested too. Multiple teams are working,” director normal of police (DGP) Jaspal Singh advised information company ANI.

“We will send one team to Haryana to verify some allegations and suspicions levelled by the family,” he added. Meanwhile, the police stated Phogat was administered methamphetamine by the accused at a restaurant in north Goa hours earlier than her loss of life. “The drugs given to her have been identified as methamphetamine,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jivba Dalvi stated.

The Haryana authorities will write to the Goa authorities in search of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Phogat’s loss of life, the Haryana CMO stated after the deceased BJP chief’s household met CM Manohar Lal Khattar . “CM Khattar assured us there will be CBI probe and we will get justice. Everything will come to the fore,” stated Rupesh, Sonali Phogat’s sister.

