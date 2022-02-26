Two Mozambican rhino poachers jailed for 23 years | News24

Two rhino poachers from Mozambique have been sentenced to 23 years in jail.

The hefty sentenced was imposed after the boys had been discovered responsible of t respassing in a nationwide park, killing protected rhinos, possessing an unlawful firearm and ammunition, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The Kruger National Park has welcomed the sentence.

Two rhino poachers from Mozambique have every been sentenced to 23 years behind bars within the Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) welcomed the jail phrases.

Americo Mathonsi,59 and Michael Chauke, 57, had been arrested within the Satara part of the Kruger National Park (KNP) on 22 May 2019.

Rangers responded to the sound of gunshots and upon investigation, discovered two rhino carcasses. The horns had been nonetheless intact.

“A search culminated [in] the arrest of the two men close to the scene where the carcases were found,” SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla stated.

“Poaching equipment, including a high-powered rifle, were recovered and linked to the killing of the rhinos,” Phaahla added.

The two males had been discovered responsible of trespassing in a nationwide park, killing protected rhinos, possessing an unlawful firearm and ammunition, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

READ | SA announces hunting permits for rhino, leopards

“They were each sentenced to a total of 23 years in prison,” stated Phaahla.

Gareth Coleman, managing government of the KNP stated: “We welcome the resumption of trials in Skukuza and congratulate the prosecution for presenting a compelling case to the court which led to the two convictions and sentencing.”

Coleman added that there was nonetheless extra to be achieved, particularly exterior the park, to arrest these accountable for destroying pure heritage.

“Our anti-poaching teams will be encouraged by these sentences, which prove that their efforts are not in vain,” stated Coleman.

This yr, the Skukuza Regional Court is predicted to finalise a number of high-profile instances, together with that of former KNP regional ranger Rodney Landela, whose trial is ready down for June.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.