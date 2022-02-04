Two orphans, caregiver die as Gauteng orphanage goes up in flames | News24

An orphanage in Vosloorus went up in flames, claiming three lives.

A caregiver and two of the orphans she took care of have died after an orphanage within the Ekurhuleni metro went up in flames whereas they had been sleeping.

Two teenage orphans escaped unhurt.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Willie Ntladi mentioned the fireplace began on Thursday at round 22:00.

He mentioned the four-bedroomed home operated as an orphanage.

Inside had been a caregiver in her 50s, two ladies, aged 7 and eight, in addition to the 2 teenage boys, who had been sleeping in a separate bed room.

He added:

Allegations are that there was load shedding within the space, they usually had used a candle. They allegedly went to mattress with the candle nonetheless on of their bed room, and their blankets caught alight. The whole bed room then caught alight.

Ntladi mentioned the fireplace was restricted to the primary bed room and claimed the lives of the ladies and their caregiver.

This is a growing story.

