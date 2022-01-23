Two Pakistani fisherman drown, 10 missing after boats sink

Three fishing boats sank off Pakistan’s coast in stormy climate, drowning a minimum of two fishermen and inflicting 10 others to go lacking, as navy and maritime safety vessels rescued 32 fishermen, a district official stated Sunday.

The boats sank Saturday within the Arabian Sea close to the coastal city of Keti Bunder. A search-and-rescue operation was begun with the assistance of navy and maritime safety boats, stated Ghazanfar Qadri, deputy commissioner of Thattha district.

He stated the fishing boats have been out to sea when climate compelled them to return however three boats carrying 44 crewmembers sank in excessive winds and tough waters.

Rescue groups have been despatched to convey again a number of the fishermen who took shelter on small islands however two of them drowned making an attempt to swim to the coast, Qadri stated. He stated the search-and-rescue operation will proceed till all of the lacking fishermen are situated.

Pakistani fishing boats are usually not effectively geared up with trendy navigation gear and security tools. Many fishermen ignore climate warnings and take different dangers to land an excellent catch.

