Two Palestinians wanted for killing three on Israel Independence Day apprehended

Two Palestinians who killed three Israelis in an assault in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish city on Israel’s Independence Day on Thursday have been apprehended, Israeli safety forces mentioned in an announcement on Sunday.

The assault was the newest in a latest upsurge of Israeli-Palestinian violence that has raised fears of a slide again to wider battle.

“The two terrorists who murdered three Israeli civilians in the deadly attack in the city of Elad have been caught,” Israel’s police, Shin Bet safety companies and army mentioned in a joint assertion, which gave no additional particulars.

Israeli forces had mounted an intensive search because the incident, by which two axe-wielding assailants, whom Israel mentioned resided within the occupied West Bank, ran by means of the city, some 15 km (9 miles) north of Tel Aviv.

