Two passengers trapped as fire breaks out on Greek ferry | CNN





CNN

Rescue operations are underway to free two folks trapped on a ferry in Greece after it caught fireplace, forcing the evacuation of tons of of passengers and crew, the Hellenic Coast Guard advised CNN on Friday.

The Euroferry Olympia ship had 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board, in keeping with a Coast Guard assertion.

There have been no quick stories of deaths or extreme accidents.

The ship was crusing beneath the Italian flag and was northeast of the island of Ereikousa, near Corfu, when the hearth broke out.

It was en route from Igoumenitsa in northwestern Greece to Brindisi in southern Italy.

The Coast Guard obtained a name in regards to the fireplace on the ship round 4:30am native time.

According to Reuters, many of the passengers boarded rescue vessels and had been taken to the neighboring island of Corfu.

In a press launch Friday, the Hellenic Coast Guard mentioned registration and identification of the rescued passengers was underway.

A video revealed on the Greek information web site Proto Thema confirmed the 600-foot (183-meter) ferry engulfed in flames amid plumes of smoke. “May Day” was blasting from the audio system.

A spokesperson for Grimaldi Lines, proprietor of the Euroferry Olympia, advised Reuters that whereas the reason for the hearth was beneath investigation there have been indications it began throughout the ship’s maintain.

Greek public broadcaster ERT confirmed reside footage of boats carrying passengers arriving on the port of Corfu.

Speaking on ERT, Corfu Hospital Director Leonidas Roubatis confirmed that three passengers with gentle accidents had been introduced in as a precaution, and that an toddler was additionally anticipated to be examined as a precaution.

In 2014, 10 folks had been killed when a automotive ferry carrying 466 passengers and crew caught fire whereas crusing from Greece to Italy.