Two people killed in traffic collision in Florence neighborhood in South L.A.

Two individuals had been killed when their automotive was struck by a rushing car within the Florence neighborhood of South L.A. early Friday, authorities stated.

The collision occurred about 4:15 a.m. at Manchester Avenue and South Broadway, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes stated. One automotive was touring westbound on Manchester at a excessive price of velocity when it crashed into the opposite car headed southbound on Broadway, Cervantes stated.

The two victims within the second automotive had been described solely as female and male.

Two male suspects had been arrested in reference to the collision, Cervantes stated. They weren’t recognized.

KTLA reported that the 2 had been fleeing a visitors cease when their automotive collided with a number of automobiles, together with the victims’. The suspects tried to flee the scene on foot however had been later caught, based on the report.

Police wouldn’t verify these experiences. The investigation is ongoing.