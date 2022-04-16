Two people rescued after plane crashed and caught fire in WA’s north

Two persons are in hospital with critical accidents after their mild airplane crashed after which caught fireplace in Western Australia’s Kimberly area.

About 8.40am on Saturday a member of the general public who was fishing at Bandicoot Point in Kununurra known as police and reported a airplane crash touchdown between the river and the native airport.

A airplane has crashed after which caught fireplace close to the Kimberly city of Kununurra. Credit:Ord Valley Muster/Ben Broady

Shortly after, additional data was acquired that the airplane was on fireplace.

Emergency service crews had been despatched out to the scene and rescued the pilot and one passenger, who each survived the crash however had been significantly injured.