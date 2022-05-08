Two people stabbed in ‘family disturbance’ in Hacienda Heights

A suspect is in custody in reference to a stabbing that left two individuals injured in Hacienda Heights, sheriff’s officers mentioned.

At about 4:10 p.m., deputies responded to a “family disturbance” close to the 900th block of Hedgepath Avenue, mentioned Sgt. Moses Aguilar of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Two individuals had been stabbed close to the residential space and brought to a hospital, Aguilar mentioned. Sheriff’s officers don’t know the extent of their accidents.

Aguilar couldn’t verify particulars in regards to the detained suspect, however mentioned officers don’t consider there’s an impressive hazard to the general public. The investigation is ongoing.