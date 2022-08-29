Two pilots suspended after cockpit fight during Geneva-Paris flight

Two Air France pilots have been suspended after a battle within the cockpit compelled the plane’s cabin crew to intervene.

The incident happened on a flight from Geneva to the French capital, Paris, in June.

According to the Swiss newspaper La Tribune, the pilot and co-pilot had a dispute shortly after takeoff and grabbed one another by their collars after one apparently hit the opposite.

The cabin crew intervened and one crew member spent the remainder of the flight within the cockpit with the pilots, the newspaper added.

An Air France official has confirmed that the aircraft continued and landed safely, and added that the dispute didn’t have an effect on the remainder of the journey.

The stories come simply days after a research by France’s air investigation company (BEA) discovered that Air France pilots lack rigour in respecting procedures throughout security incidents.

On a December 2020 flight to Paris from Brazzaville within the Republic of Congo, Air France pilots have been discovered to have rerouted the aircraft after a gasoline leak. The crew have been criticised for not following process and reducing energy to the engine or touchdown as quickly as potential.

The aircraft landed safely in Chad, however the BEA report warned that the engine may have caught fireplace.

The report additionally referred to 3 different instances between 2017 and 2022 when some pilots acted on their very own instincts as an alternative of security protocols.

Air France stated it’s finishing up a security audit in response and has all the time been dedicated to air security.

The airline pledged to comply with the BEA’s suggestions, by permitting pilots to check their flights afterwards and making coaching manuals stricter about procedures.

Air France additionally famous that the report talked about solely 4 such security incidents and that it carries out hundreds of flights every day.

The firm’s pilots’ unions have additionally insisted that safety is paramount to all its employees.