Two potential successors to Palestinian president named to top posts

Two potential successors to 86-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have been named on Monday to prime posts within the Palestine Liberation Organization at a gathering boycotted by his hardline rivals.

Official Palestinian information company WAFA stated the PLO’s 141-member Central Council appointed Hussein Al-Sheikh, 61, an Abbas confidant who serves as key liaison with Israel and the US, to the PLO’s Executive Committee.

He is more likely to exchange the late Saeb Erekat because the committee’s secretary-general.

The council, assembly for the primary time in practically 4 years, picked Rawhi Fattouh, 73, one other Abbas aide, to go the PLO’s highest decision-making physique, the National Council.

Both males have been nominated by the Western-backed Abbas and his Fatah social gathering and are extensively seen within the Palestinian territories as doable successors. They usually are not anticipated to advertise any shift in insurance policies over the dealing with of the battle with Israel.

The Hamas and hardline actions turned down an invite to attend the council’s two-day session, which started on Sunday, saying Abbas needed to institute power-sharing reforms first.

“These appointments are void, illegal and lack (national) consensus. It is nothing but a redeployment of (Abbas’s) team,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum stated in Gaza.

Abbas heads the PLO and the Palestinian Authority, which workout routines restricted self-rule within the Israeli-occupied West Bank. His most important rival, Hamas, runs the Gaza Strip, additionally a hardline stronghold.

Both teams have accused Abbas, who hasn’t held a presidential election since 2005, of not doing sufficient to heal Palestinian divides holding up a poll. Abbas blames Hamas for the present break up.

Palestinian analysts stated the Central Council’s appointments may enhance Sheikh’s and Fattouh’s prospects of succeeding Abbas, however inside divisions and different potential challengers cloud the political image.

Abbas, who has a historical past of coronary heart issues, has not proposed a successor.

