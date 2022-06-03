Two Reuters journalists wounded, driver killed in Ukraine: Agency

Two journalists working for the worldwide information company Reuters had been flippantly wounded and their driver killed on Friday in japanese Ukraine, an organization spokesperson mentioned.

“Two Reuters journalists sustained minor injuries when they came under fire while en route to Sievierodonetsk,” an announcement from the company mentioned.

“They were travelling in a vehicle provided by the Russian-backed separatists and driven by an individual assigned by the separatists. The driver of the vehicle was killed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Reuters extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the driver for their loss.”

The company didn’t present any additional particulars.

On Monday, French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed in eastern Ukraine whereas on board a humanitarian bus with civilians fleeing Russian bombardment. He labored for the French BFM tv information channel.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in late February, Reporters Without Borders, a global media advocacy group, says at the least eight journalists have been killed whereas reporting on the Ukraine battle.

Read extra:

France confirms volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine

Amnesty urges Yemen’s Houthis to free journalists on death row

Another journalist killed in Mexico, fifth in 2022