Two rockets fired from Gaza at Israel: Army

Palestinian militants within the Gaza Strip fired two rockets at Israel late Friday, the military mentioned, after a day of clashes at Jerusalem’s flashpoint al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

“A rocket hit an open field near the border fence with northern Gaza. Another rocket hit inside the [Gaza] Strip,” the Israeli military mentioned on Twitter, noting air raid sirens weren’t activated within the newest assault.

On Tuesday, Israel carried out strikes within the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave into Israel, witnesses and its ruling Hamas motion mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The rocket assault and retaliatory air raid come after a weekend of Israeli-Palestinian violence in and round al-Aqsa Mosque compound that wounded more than 170 people, principally Palestinian demonstrators.

Read extra:

Israeli forces use drone to drop tear gas on Palestinian worshipers in al-Aqsa

Israeli war planes strike Gaza after rocket attack

Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel: Army