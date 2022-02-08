Two Royal Bengal Cubs Born In Assam Zoo. See Pics

A Royal Bengal tigress named “Kazi” gave beginning to 2 cubs final week.

Guwahati:

Two new Royal Bengal cubs had been born on the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati on Thursday.

A Royal Bengal tigress named “Kazi” gave beginning to 2 cubs final week. With these cubs, the Bengal tiger inhabitants within the zoo has gone as much as 9.

Kazi had earlier given beginning to 2 cubs, named Sultan and Suresh, in August 2020. The cubs are wholesome.

Dr Ashwini Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer of the Assam State Zoo, knowledgeable that the mom and the cubs are in good well being, with the zookeepers taking all precautionary measures to guard them from the biting chilly by putting heaters exterior the cage and ample dry straw contained in the enclosure.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Amit Sahai, mentioned the mom is being taken care of with a nutritious weight-reduction plan. “Around 6-7 kg of meat is being provided to the mother along with other veterinary prescribed food,” he added.

Mr Sahai mentioned the main target is on offering a hygienic surroundings to the animals within the zoo. “Focus is on hygiene and cleanliness in and around the enclosure so that the mother and her cubs are not afflicted with any disease,” he added.

Mr Sahai was optimistic that the zoo would be capable to appeal to extra guests now with the arrival of the brand new inmates.

Meanwhile, the forest authorities have requested Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to give you names for the newly born cubs. Mr Suklabaidya has named a number of animals up to now which have turn out to be widespread.