Two Russians, Ukrainian arrested for alleged espionage in Albania

Two Russians and a Ukrainian had been arrested for alleged espionage at a army plant in southern Albania, the Albanian Defense Ministry mentioned late Saturday.

“What pride for the military guards who neutralised three individuals suspected of espionage,” Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote on Twitter, including: “Now let’s wait for the full clarification of this event.”

The Russian man recognized solely as M.Z., 24, was detained after coming into the plant’s grounds in Gramsh, 80 kilometres south of the capital, Tirana, and taking pictures, the ministry mentioned in an announcement.

Two army guards had been injured by what’s alleged to be a sort of paralysing spray utilized by the Russian whereas resisting arrest, it mentioned.

Another Russian girl, S.T., 33, and a Ukrainian man, F.A., 25, had been arrested exterior the advanced, and their automobile was blocked, the ministry mentioned.

“Three persons were accompanied by police which in cooperation with other institutions is investigating the case,” the assertion mentioned, including that army police, military intelligence police and civil and anti-terror police are coordinating on the case.

The two military guards injured by the spray had been taken to a army hospital for medical care.

The Gramsh army plant opened in 1962 to supply licenced copies of AK-47 Kalashnikov rifles.

After the autumn of communism in 1990, it stopped manufacturing and as an alternative started to dismantle outdated Kalashnikovs and different small weapons. It additionally repairs different military weapons.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, has strongly renounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has joined European Union and U.S. sanctions in opposition to Moscow.