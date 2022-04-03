Two sailors reportedly injured in accident on docked nuclear submarine

Two Navy sailors have been injured Saturday throughout a “routine” check on a nuclear submarine docked in a naval shipyard in Washington State, in response to experiences.

The USS Louisiana ballistic missile submarine “experienced a problem in the forward crew access compartment while conducting a routine compartment air test,” a rep for the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility told CNN.

“The boat’s nuclear propulsion space was not affected,” mentioned the spokesperson, Anna Taylor.

The malfunction induced a loud sound, a dislodged scaffolding enclosure and “other equipment,” Taylor told The Kitsap Sun.

Residents heard loud explosions about 12 p.m. Saturday within the space, the outlet reported.

The two sailors reportedly suffered non-life-threatening accidents and have been taken to a medical facility. Their precise situation shouldn’t be identified.

Five different sailors have been evaluated by Navy medical personnel however they didn’t want remedy, in response to the spokesperson.

The USS Louisiana was suspended after the incident. US NAVY

The check on the 560-foot USS Louisiana — situated in Bremerton on Washingtons’ Kitsap Peninsula since 1997 — was suspended after the incident.