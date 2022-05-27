Two senior US officials visited Saudi Arabia for talks on Iran, energy: White House

Two senior US officers visited Saudi Arabia this week for talks on Iran, world vitality provides and regional points, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated on Thursday.

Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and the State Department’s senior advisor for vitality safety Amos Hochstein met senior Saudi officers in Riyadh.

“I will confirm that Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein were in the region to follow up on conversations on a range of issues including Iran’s destabilizing activities, ensuring stable global energy supplies and other regional issues,” Jean-Pierre stated at a press briefing.

She added: “This trip is to review engagement with Saudi Arabia on energy security, as asking for oil is simply wrong. That’s the way we see it and a misunderstanding of both the complexity of that issue as well as our multi-faceted discussions with the Saudis.”

Jean-Pierre added that OPEC+ will make its personal selections because it pertains to oil manufacturing and export ranges. “We are in consultation with all relevant producers about market conditions including Saudi Arabia.”

The US has been asking Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude exporter, to extend oil manufacturing to decrease costs which have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine.

