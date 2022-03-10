Two shipments filled Elon Musk’s Starlink internet kits have now arrived in Ukraine

The world’s richest man Elon Musk has deployed tens of millions of {dollars} value of emergency web expertise to war-torn Ukraine.

Ukrainians have been gifted a significant beacon of hope from the world’s richest man Elon Musk because the nation continues its battle in opposition to Vladimir Putin’s Russian military.

The war-torn nation acquired tens of millions of {dollars} value of Mr Musk’s Starlink Rapid Deployment Kits this week to help in its emergency communications.

Ukraine’s vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov took to Twitter on Thursday to precise his gratitude.

“Received the second shipment of Starlink stations! Elon Musk keeps his word! Thank you for supporting Ukraine and peace in the entire world!” he wrote.

A number of hours later, Mr Musk himself responded, saying the nation would have additionally acquired a bundle of different emergency provides.

“You’re welcome. We have also sent power adaptors for car cigarette lighters, solar/battery packs and generators for places where electricity is not available,” he wrote.

Mr Musk has additionally introduced Ukrainians employed by his automotive firm Tesla could be paid for as much as three months in the event that they returned to their nation to battle within the battle, CNBC reported.

The supply was reportedly made in an electronic mail distributed to staff within the Europe, Middle East and Africa on Monday.

It has but to be clarified if the identical supply will likely be prolonged to the corporate’s staff in North America or different elements of the world.

Free Supercharging was additionally provided for Ukraine’s 5000 Tesla drivers at stations in Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, given Tesla doesn’t formally function inside Ukraine.

It’s not the primary time he’s reached into his personal – very deep – pocket to assist out in a disaster.

He responded to a name from Mick Fanning on Wednesday after the browsing legend requested the multi-billionaire for assist with the Queensland and northern NSW floods.

“Elon Musk we need help with the flood disaster in NSW, Australia. The people have no means of communication and really need your help! Can you help us with Starlink? How can we make it happen? Please share,” Fanning tweeted.

By Wednesday, more than 10 of the Starlink kits, each worth about $10,000, had been acquired in northern NSW.

The expertise, developed by SpaceX, serves as a satellite tv for pc web service permitting folks to connect with the web by linking to low orbit satellites shot into area by Mr Musk.

Starlink final 12 months partnered with telecommunications supplier NetVault, which has representatives delivering expertise to flood-torn areas in QLD and NSW.