‘Two sides to the story’ – IFP chief whip reacts to DA’s call for Mkhuleko Hlengwa’s suspension | News24

The IFP has responded to the DA’s calls to have Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa investigated and suspended.

The DA mentioned his confrontation with Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso at a committee assembly final week was reprehensible.

Chief whip Narend Singh mentioned Hlengwa needs to be given an opportunity to inform his aspect of the story.

“There are two sides of the story.”

These had been the phrases of IFP chief whip Narend Singh in response to the DA’s requires the suspension of Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and for an investigation into his conduct throughout a gathering with the board of Eskom final Friday.

Hlengwa, an IFP MP, got here below hearth this week after a confrontation with Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso through the assembly. He reprimanded her for implying that the ANC was liable for Eskom’s woes, calling her actions “gutter politics” and ordering her to go away.

But Singh mentioned Hlengwa needs to be given an opportunity to “give his side” of the story after complaints had been lodged towards him.

However, he added that if the speaker agrees that Hlengwa’s conduct needs to be investigated, the method should unfold.

He mentioned:

We have not thought-about his stance however all we’re saying is that there are two sides of the story, and he should be given an opportunity to inform his aspect and take it from there.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone described Hlengwa’s actions as reprehensible.

Mazzone demanded {that a} full apology be despatched to Mavuso for being thrown out of a gathering the place she was requested to present an sincere opinion.

She additionally mentioned Hlengwa needs to be reported to the Powers and Privileges Committee for a full investigation into his behaviour.

While that investigation continues, Mazzone mentioned, Hlengwa needs to be suspended till his listening to is finalised.

Singh added that Parliament should think about all of the information earlier than it makes a dedication. “There could be other circumstances in the committee that gave rise to his actions, and that must be looked at,” he mentioned. Hlengwa had no touch upon the DA’s name for his suspension however indicated that he would situation a press release on the matter afterward Tuesday.

