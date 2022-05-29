Two teenagers critical after inner-Sydney birthday party knife fight

Two western Sydney youngsters are in a crucial situation and a police investigation is below method after attendees at a celebration within the interior metropolis had been stabbed within the early hours of the morning.

Emergency providers had been known as to Cleveland Street in Redfern about 3.45am on Sunday following studies of a brawl outdoors a licensed premises the place a twenty second celebration had been held.

Three males had been discovered close by with critical stab wounds.

An 18-year-old was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a crucial situation with wounds to his stomach. A 19-year-old was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, additionally in a crucial situation, with critical accidents to his chest.