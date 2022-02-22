Two Teens Injured After Head-On Collision In Orion Township

(CBS DETROIT) – Two teenagers had been injured, and one is in crucial situation, after a head-on crash between two automobiles, in accordance with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, at about 9:20 p.m., officers responded to experiences of a crash on Clarkston Road close to Beach Drive in Orion Township.

Police say a 16-year-old was driving west on Clarkston in a 2004 Ford Ranger when it collided with a 2013 Ford F-350 that was heading east.

The automobiles crashed in a no-passing zone, and officers say they imagine the person driving the Ranger crossed over the centerline.

The 16-year-old driver is in crucial situation, and his 17-year-old passenger was launched from the hospital. Police say neither of the kids had been sporting seatbelts.

A 21-year-old was driving the F-350, and he was not injured. Police say he was sporting a seatbelt.

Police suspect alcohol was concerned, they usually took a blood pattern from the 16-year-old driver.

The driver of the F-350 was not underneath the affect of medicine or alcohol.

