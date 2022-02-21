Two Ukraine soldiers, civilian killed in shelling

Two Ukrainian troopers and a civilian died within the shelling of frontline villages Monday, as fears rose of a Russian invasion of its Western-backed neighbor.

Ukraine’s nationwide police mentioned the 2 troopers died in Zaitseve, a village 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the insurgent stronghold Donetsk, with three extra wounded.

​​​​For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Officials recognized the civilian as Roman Shyrokiy, 51, a resident of the Novoluganske, about 10 kilometers (six miles) east of the place the troopers died.

Shyrokiy’s loss of life marks the primary formally confirmed civilian casualty of the yr in Ukraine’s eight-year separatist battle, which has claimed greater than 14,000 lives and compelled 1.5 million from their properties.

Ukraine’s Western-backed management has now confirmed the loss of life of seven troopers this yr.

The Russian-backed rebels in Lugansk additionally reported that one among their envoys to a joint contact middle the separatists had arrange with Kyiv aimed toward avoiding direct clashes had been injured in an assault on his automotive.

Images on social media confirmed the charred stays of the envoy’s car, though the character of the assault, which additionally injured the motive force, have been unclear.

Read extra:

Putin: Russia must consider recognizing breakaway Ukrainian regions

Russia invasion would seek to brutally ‘crush’ Ukrainians: White House

Russia says five people killed while preventing border breach from Ukraine