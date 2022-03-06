Two victims identified in fatal NYC highway crash

A driver allegedly misplaced management of his car on the FDR Drive in Manhattan and collided with a concrete barrier, injuring himself and killing his two feminine passengers, police mentioned.

Cops mentioned they discovered two ladies — Kesha Montez, 35, of Yonkers and Mahogany Robinson, 29, of Columbus, Ohio — useless at the back of the person’s white 2006 Infiniti M35, which was “engulfed in flames” when first responders arrived on the scene.

The unnamed 33-year-old driver is in “serious but stabled condition,” at Weill Cornell Medical Center, the place he was additionally in police custody, NYPD mentioned.

The 33-year-old driver survived the lethal automobile crash and is in “stable condition,” based on the NYPD. Seth Gottfried

The driver’s car was “engulfed in flames,” based on police. Seth Gottfried

The driver allegedly misplaced management of his 2006 Infiniti M35 and crashed right into a concrete barrier. Seth Gottfried

Charges are pending whereas the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad investigates the crash.