Two violent deaths in Cape Town suburb, police investigating | News24

Two individuals have been killed in Cape Town.

The ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, mentioned residents discovered a physique within the street.

The physique, coated with a blanket, was present in Vaalbos Street.

“Later, on Saturday afternoon, police on visible patrol in a known hotspot in Loganberry Street was shot at. Police returned fire and shot and killed the individual,” mentioned McKenzie..

“Our Law Enforcement agencies must be commended for working together.”

He linked the deaths to gangsterism, however this was not referred to when police confirmed the incidents.

Captain FC Van Wyk mentioned Bishop Lavis police had been investigating a homicide case after passers-by discovered the physique of the 30-year-old man on the corners of Kiaat and Vaalbos Streets at about 06:45.

He had been stabbed, however no extra info is understood.

And, then, at 15:20, a 27-year-old man was shot useless.

A case of tried homicide, assault on police, and possession of unlawful firearm and ammunition is being investigated.

