Two-week wait for disgraced lawyer Seth Nthai in attempt to have corruption case withdrawn | News24

Former advocate Seth Nthai appeared within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Nthai is going through three counts of corruption.

During his look, the court docket heard that Nthai made illustration to have the matter towards him dropped.

Disgraced lawyer Seth Nthai should wait about two weeks to search out out whether or not he has succeeded in his try and have corruption prices towards him dropped.

Nthai made a short look within the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday after making representations on this to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi on Thursday.

However, State advocate Anna-Marie Morton stated Nthai ought to have made his representations to the regional head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit, advocate Gideon Nkoana.

And, if he’s sad with Nkoana’s determination, he can strategy Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke earlier than making representations to Batohi.

Morton stated she anticipated Nkoana to speak his determination in two weeks.

She added:

While Nthai’s authorized consultant wished the matter to be postponed till October, Acting Judge William Karam disagreed, saying the matter was already at a pre-trial stage.

Karam postponed the matter to fifteen June to “ascertain whether an outcome for the representations has been received or not” .

If the matter goes to trial, the State will name two witnesses.

READ | Corruption case against former advocate Seth Nthai postponed to next month

Nthai, who was stripped of his advocate title by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in 2020, is out on R5 000 bail.

The corruption case is said to allegations that Nthai tried to solicit a R5 million bribe in 2009 from Italian companies, which had been locked in a mining rights dispute with the South African authorities.

In 2020, the SCA overturned Nthai’s readmission to the Bar – and referred its ruling to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to contemplate attainable prison prices, News24 reported.

In its ruling, the SCA stated:

On his personal model, there isn’t a escape from the truth that this [attempt to solicit a bribe] constituted a severe crime for which he surprisingly doesn’t seem to have been charged.

The attraction court docket then dismissed the Limpopo High Court’s ruling that melancholy and nervousness may clarify Nthai’s try and solicit the R5 million bribe.

It stated there was inadequate psychiatric proof to help such a discovering.

“The anxiety and depression, such as it is, hardly explain his clear, goal-directed behaviour over a protracted period, nor can it mitigate the dishonesty.”

News24 beforehand reported that recordings of confirmed that Nthai not solely promised to make the mining dispute case go away if the Italian companies paid the bribe right into a overseas account, but additionally disclosed key facets of the federal government’s technique in combating the case.

ALSO READ | Seth Nthai to appear in court to face corruption charge on allegations from 2009

He even flew to Italy at his personal expense to safe the bribe. He additionally agreed with the racist assertion of an Italian businessman that this type of corruption was “more African”.

The SCA stated: “It is difficult to imagine a more egregious transgression of the norms of professional conduct.

“This was no mere informal or momentary lapse of judgement. It was rigorously calculated and zealously pursued. When the a number of conferences on this nation didn’t bear fruit, Mr Nthai travelled to Italy for the specific goal of nailing down an settlement.”

Last 12 months, the Constitutional Court dismissed Nthai’s software to attraction the SCA ruling.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.