Two-Wheeler Sales February 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 72,200 Units, Sees 3% Growth Over January 2022

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the month-to-month gross sales numbers for February 2022, throughout which the corporate’s whole gross sales (home + exports) stood at 72,200 items. Compared to the 71,662 automobiles bought throughout the identical month in 2021, the Japanese two-wheeler maker’s gross sales efficiency remained virtually flat final month, witnessing lower than 1 per cent year-on-year progress. However, when in comparison with the 70,092 two-wheelers bought in January 2022, Suzuki Motorcycle India noticed a month-on-month progress of greater than 3 per cent.

Commenting on the gross sales efficiency, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. mentioned, “Despite the ongoing Semi-Conductor availability constraints, we continue to keep our growth momentum in the month of February 2022. We are experiencing a strong demand both from the domestic and the export market. Hence, we are cautiously optimistic that as we enter into the new Financial Year, the semi-conductor availability will improve, and we shall be able to cater to the customer demand in full measure”

Last month, Suzuki Motorcycle India’s gross sales from the home market alone stood at 58,603 items

In February 2022, Suzuki Motorcycle India’s gross sales from the home market alone stood at 58,603 items. Compared to the 59,530 two-wheelers bought in India, in February 2021, the corporate noticed a marginal YoY decline of 1.5 per cent. At the identical time, the corporate additionally exported 13,597 two-wheelers from India in February 2022. Compared to 12,132 items exported in February 2021, Suzuki Motorcycle India noticed progress of over 12 per cent.

