Two-Wheeler Sales March 2022: Ather Energy Sells 2591 Units, Reports 120 Per Cent Growth

Ather Energy launched its gross sales report for March 2022 and the corporate offered 2,591 items final month. The two-wheeler maker recorded a 120 per cent progress year-on-year, whereas gross sales have been larger month-on-month too when in comparison with 2,042 items offered in February 2022. The earlier month additionally noticed Ather Energy obtain a brand new milestone because it rolled out 25,000th 450X from its Hosur-based facility. The firm additionally introduced partnerships with Bharat FIH to cater to the rising demand forthe Ather 450X and 450 Plus scooters.

Also Read: Ather Energy Rolls Out 25,000th 450X Electric Scooter

Ather Energy rolled out its 25,000th 450X from its Hosur facility

Also Read: Ather 450X Review: X Times The Fun

Speaking on the gross sales numbers, Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, stated, “At Ather Energy, we proceed to witness sturdy client demand for our 450 collection. We delivered 2591 scooters in March and have obtained the best ever month-to-month pre-orders. While we have been solely capable of ship a fraction of the pre-orders resulting from elements scarcity, we proceed to work actively to strengthen our provide chain and cut back the ready interval. Towards this, amongst different actions, we entered right into a strategic partnership with Foxconn to quick observe the dimensions up of our manufacturing ecosystem and meet the rising demand. We proceed our efforts to create a beneficial EV ecosystem by partnering with HDFC and IDFC First banks to offer simple financing choices to our clients.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2022: Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year – Ather Energy

0 Comments

Ather additionally expanded its presence throughout the nation in March this 12 months, taking the overall variety of cities to twenty-eight and 34 expertise centres, opening shops in Guwahati, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Bengaluru. In reality, the producer inaugurated its third expertise centre in Bengaluru, aimed to handle the rising client demand.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.