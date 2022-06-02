Two-Wheeler Sales May 2022: Hero MotoCorp Sells 4.87 Lakh Units; New EV Under Vida Brand Delayed

Hero MotoCorp offered 4,86,704 items in May 2022, as in comparison with 1,83,044 items offered throughout the May 2021 interval, recording a progress of 165.89 per cent. The volumes within the month of May point out the enhancing shopper sentiment. The firm expects the optimistic development to proceed within the coming months, on the again of a standard monsoon, respectable Rabi harvest, and continued authorities coverage assist. But the most important information popping out of the corporate is that its first electrical two-wheeler underneath the Vida can be launched throughout the festive season as a substitute of the July 2022 as earlier introduced. The firm blames provide chain points and lack of varied elements, together with semiconductors as causes for the delay.

Swadesh Srivastava, Head of Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) stated, “The ongoing geopolitical situation has resulted in enormous supply chain issues and shortage of various components, including semiconductors. Keeping customers as the top-most priority, we feel it would be prudent to unveil the first EV product around the upcoming festive period instead of July as earlier announced. We are accordingly gearing up for the launch of Vida – Powered by Hero – in the festive season.”

Pawan Munjal unveils Vida model

Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director, Hero MotoCorp, stated, “We welcome the recent decision of the government to reduce the central excise duty on petrol and diesel, which has substantially brought down the fuel costs, thereby providing much-needed relief to motorcycle and scooter users in the country. We also welcome the steps taken to cut duties on iron and steel inputs, which should help in softening steel prices in the domestic market.”

In the month of May, Hero MotoCorp launched the brand new Hero Splendor+ XTEC. In addition, Hero MotoCorp handed over 20 two-wheelers to the District Administration of Jaipur to assist native authorities.

