Two wins in a week for Albanese: first the election, then the Bunnies

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was noticed supporting his beloved Rabbitohs in Homebush on Saturday, on the first sport he’s attended since final week’s election.

Albanese arrived a couple of minutes after the sport towards the Wests Tigers started and sat in the direction of the again of the members’ lounge at Accor Stadium together with his accomplice Jodie Haydon.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese watching the South Sydney Rabbitohs vs West Tigers sport at Accor Stadium on Saturday. Credit:Flavio Brancaleone

Both Albanese and Haydon have been sporting Rabbitohs scarves and have been seated subsequent to former South Sydney captain Mario Fenech.

The life-long supporter was in a position to cheer on the Souths to an exhilarating second-half comeback that noticed them beat the tigers 44-18.