Two wins in a week for Albanese: first the election, then the Bunnies
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was noticed supporting his beloved Rabbitohs in Homebush on Saturday, on the first sport he’s attended since final week’s election.
Albanese arrived a couple of minutes after the sport towards the Wests Tigers started and sat in the direction of the again of the members’ lounge at Accor Stadium together with his accomplice Jodie Haydon.
Both Albanese and Haydon have been sporting Rabbitohs scarves and have been seated subsequent to former South Sydney captain Mario Fenech.
The life-long supporter was in a position to cheer on the Souths to an exhilarating second-half comeback that noticed them beat the tigers 44-18.
Albanese’s relationship with the membership emerged as an asset throughout the marketing campaign. It helped him safe fellow fan and Hollywood star Russell Crowe to be a star cameo voice-over for a slick marketing campaign commercial.
It was a sporty day for the brand new PM. Earlier on Saturday, he was seen enjoying tennis in Marrickville, which he stated he desires to maintain doing throughout his prime ministership.
“[I’m] pleased to report that Marrickville won six sets to two which gives us eight points on the competition table. It’s a good bit of fun,” he stated.
“I do hope to keep playing. Obviously, my timetable is difficult, but I want to keep it real. I want to continue to engage with real people. At Marrickville I’m just Albo at the tennis club.”