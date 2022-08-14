Two women dead following shooting in Sydney’s south west

Two girls have died after they had been shot in Sydney’s south west on Saturday.

Emergency companies had been referred to as to Weston Street, Revesby at 8.50pm following stories of a capturing, the place they discovered two girls inside a car with gunshot wounds, police mentioned.

The girls – aged 48 and 36 – had been handled on the scene by ambulance officers however the older lady died on the scene.

The youthful lady was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a important situation, the place she later died.