Two words that caused Sydney train chaos

Two little phrases are reportedly behind the choice to cancel all of Sydney’s prepare providers, leaving lots of of commuters stranded throughout town.

A breakdown in negotiations between the NSW authorities and the Rail Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) late final night time has resulted in all train services on the Sydney Train lines and intercity RailLink line being cancelled.

The NSW authorities and the RTBU have been exchanging public blows this morning, with every shifting the blame for the cancelled trains.

Transport for NSW have stated the choice is the results of industrial motion from the union, with Transport Minister David Elliot accusing staff of “hijacking the city”.

However, the RTBU say the deliberate industrial motion wouldn’t impression commuters and the trains have been cancelled by the federal government as a part of a “dummy spit”.

Speaking at a press convention on Monday morning, RTBU NSW Secretary Alex Claassens revealed two phrases within the enterprise settlement sparked the breakdown in negotiations.

“There was still a lot of confusion around an item called ‘altered working’. So two little words, which mean a lot for railway people and for obviously lawyers – they can’t get their head around it – and obviously for the managers of this railway unfortunately,” he stated.

“Which is really disappointing because we all understand what altered working is. That is the working that is provided to people when they start their shift, working that has been given to them days in advance so they know what they are doing during the course of their shift.”

Mr Claassens stated railway staff not often do the identical job two days in a row and due to this fact must be provided that instruction day-after-day.

He stated the RTBU and the NSW authorities got here to an settlement on Saturday night time, which resulted within the union agreeing to drop a few of the industrial actions that they’d deliberate for at this time.

However, Mr Claassens stated he then acquired a name on Sunday night time saying the federal government was as soon as once more attempting to terminate the enterprise settlement.

“You can imagine the shock this morning waking up and knowing that the government had just done the most low and dastardly thing you can imagine the government doing. They have locked out their workforce and they have inconvenienced the people of NSW just because it was going to be a little bit difficult,” he advised reporters.

What are rail staff calling for?

The union says the important thing sticking factors within the present enterprise settlement are round privatisation, security claims and hygiene.

Workers desire a dedication that no prepare providers or traces can be misplaced within the occasion of privatisation, they need a assure any modifications to providers will go away them simply as protected or safer they usually desire a dedication to sustaining the prevailing stage of hygiene.

In an announcement despatched out late final night time, RTBU stated staff would push forward with deliberate industrial motion at this time, regardless of the federal government’s “shocking attempt to silence workers by blocking their legal industrial action”.

Starting 12.01am on Monday and operating for 2 weeks, staff will participate in a ban on “altered working”, which means that they carry out the shifts they’re set with none modifications.

Mr Claassens stated the deliberate industrial motion would solely impression transport administration and commuters wouldn’t discover the modifications, including if commuters have been impacted then it might be the results of the NSW authorities “trying to make a point”.

He made it clear that staff weren’t on strike, revealing when workers turned up for work this morning they have been knowledgeable by administration that the trains wouldn’t be operating at this time.

“This is a dummy spit from the NSW government,” Mr Claassens stated.

“We’re ready to drive the trains whenever the NSW government will let us.

“All members were at work, ready to work. They were ready and waiting to crew the trains only to be told the trains aren’t running today. There is no impediment, only stubbornness on behalf of the NSW government.”

The choice to cancel the trains was made simply earlier than 2am, which means commuters who depend on the prepare providers have been left scrambling to seek out various transport.

At this stage no prepare substitute buses have been organised to assist commuters, with folks being advised to seek out their very own various transport preparations.

The impacted traces embody the Airport and South Line, Bankstown Line, Blue Mountains Line, Central Coast & Newcastle Line, Cumberland Line, Eastern Suburbs & Illawarra Line, Hunter Line, Inner West & Leppington Line, North Shore Line, Northern Line, Olympic Park, South Coast Line, Southern Highlands Line and the Western Line.

Ferry and Light Rails providers are understood to be working as normal.

Train cancellations blamed on security considerations

Transport for NSW stated it was made obvious late final night time that the Sydney prepare providers wouldn’t be capable to function safely at this time.

“It was clear at midnight following a weekend of intensive negotiations between Transport for NSW, NSW TrainLink and the RTBU, that Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink would not be able to safely operate train services,” Transport for NSW stated in an announcement this morning.

“This was a difficult decision to make but we cannot and will not compromise on safety.

“We apologise to customers for what is clearly an unacceptable course of action.”

Earlier this morning, Sydney Trains CEO Matthew Longland stated they have been working onerous to discover a resolution however inspired folks to keep away from journey.

“This action really is the result of union members, train drivers and guards refusing to work their scheduled roster, which means we can’t put trains into service,” he advised 2GB.

“We‘ve been working on this over the weekend, we had a matter (heard) at the Fair Work Commission on Saturday, we believed we had an outcome that we would be able to run trains today, unfortunately that hasn’t been the case.”

Mr Longland stated it was going to be a “very long and difficult day”.

Transport Minister David Elliott additionally issued a livid response to the prepare chaos, accusing rail staff of “hijacking the city”, even going so far as to model their actions “terrorist-like”.

“Them blaming me for this is just absolute crap, why would I want the city inconvenienced?” Mr Elliott advised 2GB, branding their actions “unAustralian”.

“I’m so furious at their spin and their lies. I think we’re going to have a large standoff because they can’t use the city’s transport system for some sort of terrorist like activity.”