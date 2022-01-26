Two wounded as rocket fire targets Iraq’s parliament speaker’s home: Authorities

Two youngsters had been wounded Tuesday night time when rockets had been fired in direction of the house of Iraq’s speaker of parliament, safety sources stated.

Three Katyusha rockets landed some “500 metres” (1,640 toes) from the house of Mohammed al-Halbussi within the Gurma district of Anbar province, west of the capital Baghdad, a safety supply informed AFP.

The assault got here hours after Iraq’s high court docket confirmed his re-election as speaker.

Halbussi was the goal of the assault, nevertheless it was not clear if he was at house on the time, the supply added, requesting anonymity.

The two wounded youngsters had been “taken to hospital in Gurma”, Iraqi police stated in an announcement.

There was no fast declare of duty for the assault.

Halbussi, 41, is a Sunni politician and has headed parliament since 2018.

Several grenade assaults have in current days focused political figures from events that would group up with Shia chief Moqtada Sadr to kind a parliamentary coalition within the wake of Iraq’s October legislative elections.

Sadr, whose bloc took the biggest share of seats, is looking for to construct a coalition bringing collectively Taqadom — Halbussi’s occasion — a second Sunni occasion and a Kurdish grouping.

