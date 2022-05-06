Two-year-old Great Dane Zeus named world’s tallest dog. Watch

“Wow, that’s a horse!” Guinness World Records shared that is what the pet parents of a Great Dane named Zeus usually hear when they’re exterior with their cute canine. There is an opportunity that after seeing the video of this “Tallest dog living (male)” you may be inclined to say the identical. Posted on Instagram, the video exhibits numerous snippets from the lifetime of the very tall good boy.

“Tallest dog living (male) Zeus – 1.046 metres (3 ft 5.18 in) in US,” the organisation posted. While replying to their very own submit, additionally they shared reactions that the pooch’s pet dad and mom usually get. “The comment that we hear most often is ‘Wow, that’s a horse!,’ ‘Can I ride him?’ or ‘Does he have a saddle?'” they shared.

Guinness World Records further added a few more lines to talk more about the huge and adorable doggo. “Zeus is 2-year-old Great Dane owned by Brittany Davis from Bedford, Texas. He likes to steal food from kitchen counters and drinks from the sink,” they posted.

Take a have a look at the video they shared:

The video has been posted about 18 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 28,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback.

“I need a dog this big for me,” wrote an Instagram person. “I would just leave my door open when I’m not home,” joked one other. “Absolutely beautiful,” expressed a 3rd. “Built like a Hulk,” commented a fourth referencing the fictional character by the identical identify.

What are your ideas on the video?