Two years after we reported on the ‘moving coffin’ school bus, things are even worse in Gqeberha | News24

Despite rising numbers of individuals being relocated to Nkandla township in Gqeberha, it has no faculty.

The authorities’s insufficient and unsafe scholar transport means many kids do not get to highschool and fall behind or drop out.

The Eastern Cape’s training spokesperson guarantees the transport state of affairs will likely be rectified from 1 April.

Parents from RDP homes and 7 casual settlements in Nkandla township, Gqeberha, say the group is large enough and must have its personal main faculty. They are additionally fed up with the Eastern Cape authorities’s unreliable transport.

The training division says it has no cash to construct a college and has promised to ensure all of the learners are ferried to Spencer Mabija Combined School in KwaMagxaki, three kilometres away.

Parents say they must get up as early as 03:00 on faculty days. They carry knives, sticks and whistles for his or her safety as they set off in the dead of night on foot for the bus cease to queue for his or her kids. They go early, hoping to make sure a spot for his or her youngster on the federal government’s scholar transport. But many learners are left behind and miss faculty.

On Tuesday, at 05:00, there was already a row of about 40 faculty luggage and stones used to mark locations within the queue. At 06:00, learners from Grade R to 7 began to assert their positions within the line. Some dad and mom rushed off to catch taxis for work; others remained behind, many nonetheless of their pyjamas.

But the 56-seater bus by no means arrived. Instead, we noticed learners crammed like sardines into minibus taxis that had been in poor situation. There had been two 15-seater taxis for about 60 kids. It was after 08:00. Parents say the bus is nearly at all times late and, within the present faculty 12 months, did not come in any respect for 3 weeks.

“Single parents are the most affected ones because they can’t wake up early and walk about four kilometres to come and queue. Only those who have husbands or male siblings are always able to secure seats for their children,” mentioned Phila Veto, a father of three learners who volunteers as a queue marshal.”

Veto continued:

We then decided to accommodate them. For learners who are left behind [by the bus] we take a collection of R2 in order to get them public taxis. But sometimes there is no money to do that.

There are about 4 500 RDP households and each of the seven informal settlements has over 1 400 shacks.

Veto said people were relocated by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality from various wetlands to ward 41, a place without a school. The nearest school, Joe Slovo Primary, is overcrowded.

Veto said the principal of Spencer Mabija Combined School said they should register their children at her school because it had declining numbers.

“She promised us scholar transport and all of us preferred the concept and enrolled our kids on the faculty,” mentioned Veto.

In February 2020, we wrote about Nkandla parents refusing to let their kids board a scholar bus, which they referred to as a “shifting coffin”.

A new transport contract was awarded, but the situation is even worse, according to the parents.

Ntomboxolo Nyendwana, a single parent, said: “How can a 5 to 13-year-old get up very early within the morning and queue?

Most of the times, we preserve our kids at house as a result of the transport is full or doesn’t arrive. I get up at 03:00 each day and queue right here for my two kids.

She marks the place with a stone.

“Then, around 05:00, I go back home to prepare my children for school because the bus sometimes arrives at 06:00 or 08:30,” she mentioned.

“Many parents decided to hire their own transport for R250 to R300 a month to avoid this chaos.”

A father or mother, Andiswa Njajula, mentioned: On 7 February, we visited the Eastern Cape Department of Education district workplaces to put our complaints about this scholar transport and an absence of a college. The district mentioned we must always ask for the varsity from the provincial Department of Education. It then referred us to the Department of Roads and Transport.”

She said the transport department promised to investigate, but “nothing has modified and our kids are nonetheless struggling”.

Melikhaya Mpofu, a community leader and former ward committee member, said: “We have about 3 500 main faculty learners who research outdoors of this ward as a consequence of an absence of a main faculty. Then we’ve an enormous dropout charge as a result of many learners find yourself quitting the varsity due to this scholar transport drawback.”

The provincial education spokesperson, Malibongwe Mtima, said: “The division is conscious of the state of affairs. On 1 April, new contracts will kick in and the varsity will get a brand new finances to ferry the learners.

“Due to financial constraints, we don’t have any plans to build a new school. But we will make sure all the learners are ferried to school.”