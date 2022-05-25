Typhoon jets to be delivered to Qatar in August: British official

An adviser for the British protection ministry, Air Marshal Martin Elliot Sampson, advised Qatar’s state information company (QNA) on Monday that the primary supply of hurricane jets will likely be delivered to Qatar in August.

In 2017, BAE Systems and Qatar entered right into a contract valued at round 5 billion kilos ($6.7 billion) for the nation to purchase 24 Typhoon fight plane.

The British protection group had mentioned supply was anticipated in late 2022.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani started a state go to to the UK on Monday.

Qatar is ready to take a position 10 billion kilos in UK over the subsequent 5 years as a part of a brand new strategic funding partnership, based on the UK prime minister’s workplace.

