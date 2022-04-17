Tyrese Maxey pours in 38 points to lead 76ers to Game 1 win over Raptors

PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey had Sixers followers roaring “Maxey! Maxey! Maxey!” after every electrifying play — and he crammed a season’s value into the breakout recreation of his younger profession. He wowed on whirlwind layups, related on 3-pointers from Curry-range and did no matter he desired always as he dismantled the Raptors.

He even chucked the ball he autographed because the 76ers star of the sport into the stands — the place a fan made a two-handed seize.

Everything labored out for Maxey.

Maxey scored 21 of his playoff career-high 38 factors within the third quarter and he hit 5 3-pointers to steer Philadelphia to a 131-111 victory over Toronto in Game 1 on Saturday night time.

“I think the only thing I’m going to remember is us winning,” Maxey stated.

Philly will bear in mind a lot extra.

James Harden had 22 factors and 14 assists in his first Eastern Conference playoff recreation as a Sixer. Joel Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, had 19 factors and 15 rebounds. They mixed to solely make 11 of 32 pictures from the ground.

Tyrese Maxey, who scored 38 factors, shoots over Fred VanVleet through the 76ers’ 131-111 win over the Raptors. Getty Images

Tobias Harris scored 26 factors for the Sixers, attempting to get previous the second spherical for the primary time since 2001.

They host Game 2 on Monday.

The opener belonged to Maxey. The 21-year-old Maxey is the youngest Sixer ever to attain no less than 30 factors in a playoff recreation.

“I saw growth, man,” Harden stated. “I saw him from being up-and-down and not really having consistent minutes last year in the postseason to starting and having a huge role on a championship-contending team.”

Maxey was cool and assured within the third as he swished a 32-footer late within the interval for a 20-point lead that despatched his teammates on the bench right into a frenzy. The Raptors had been surprised and had no reply for him: Maxey made 7 of 8 pictures general, each 3s and all 5 free throws in 12 minutes.

Whew!

“He just doesn’t play with anxiety,” coach Doc Rivers stated. “There’s not a lot that ruffles him.”

James Harden, who scored 22 factors, will get his shot blocked by Gary Trent Jr. through the 76ers’ win. Getty Images

Pascal Siakam scored 24 factors for the Raptors, who misplaced rookie Scottie Barnes to an ankle harm to worsen what was already a depressing night time. OG Anunoby scored 20 and Fred VanVleet added 18.

“Collectively as a team, we just didn’t match the intensity,” Siakam stated.

The Sixers took management within the first 24 minutes and Maxey stepped on the gasoline within the third in opposition to a staff that gained the season sequence 3-1 (with Embiid and Harden within the lineup for the final two).

Maxey, the 6-foot-2 bundle of power in his second season out of Kentucky, led the quick begin early with a pair of 3s and 10 fast factors that had the Sixers rolling with a double-digit lead.

The Sixers are Embiid and Harden’s staff, and as they go, so go the Sixers. But Maxey provides the 76ers a Big 2 3/4 and was extra than simply an in a position alternative for the traded Ben Simmons.

Maxey emerged as a dependable scoring choice — 18.7 factors and 48% on 3s after the All-Star break — and was on course from tipoff in opposition to Toronto. He made 6 of 10 pictures and his 15 factors within the first half had been one shy of matching his playoff excessive set final season in Game 6 in opposition to Atlanta.

Ah, sure. Atlanta. The Hawks sequence nonetheless had Philly on edge this week, because the stench of three residence losses and a second-round exit because the No. 1 seed wafted into this season.

The Raptors inched inside 11 within the third however Harden — the daring commerce deadline acquisition made for these moments — buried a 3 and a layup.

Harden then heaved a two-handed bounce go from midcourt that Maxey caught in stride for a high-flying, reverse layup. The Sixers led by 18, Toronto referred to as a timeout and the Philly crowd went wild.

The Sixers outscored the Raptors 29-10 on fast-break factors.

“He’s running. You’ve got to reward him,” Harden stated of his top-spin go. “He was running so fast and we had an opportunity to capitalize on transition.”

The Raptors solely significantly challenged late within the first half. Embiid was hit with a flagrant after he clobbered Barnes on a drive. Barnes made 1 of two free throws and the Raptors scored off his miss to tug to 48-42.

Embiid, although, made the Raptors pay moments later. He sneered on a bucket and compelled VanVleet (who fouled out within the fourth) to his third foul. Embiid transformed the three-point play for a 57-42 lead.

Maxey took it from there.

“He’s been doing that all season,” Embiid stated. “It’s only one game. We need to do it three more times.”