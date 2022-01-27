U-19 WC: Bethell’s 88, Ahmed’s four-for lift England to semi-finals

England 212 for 4 (Bethell 88, Luxton 47*, Brevis 2-40) beat South Africa 209 all out (Brevis 97, Rehan 4-48) by six wickets

Jacob Bethell smacked 88 in solely 42 balls to make quick work of South Africa’s modest whole and secured England’s passage into the semi-finals of the U-19 World Cup. England legspinner Rehan Ahmed took 4 for 48 to bowl South Africa for 209 earlier than Bethell set the tone within the chase, as England clinched victory with 112 balls to spare.

Bethell scored 76 of his 88 runs in boundaries, hitting 16 fours and two sixes. His blitz took England to 104 for no loss on the finish of their powerplay, and though he fell within the eleventh over, his innings allowed the remainder of England’s batters to sail easily over the road. William Luxton, the No. 5, struck an unbeaten 41-ball 47 – together with a six to win the sport – after Bethell’s dismissal.

Bethell had already supplied England with a flying begin when he struck Matthew Boast for 2 fours within the opening over, and he went even higher in Boast’s second over, hitting 4 boundaries in 4 balls – two pulls and two drives. A straight hit for 4 by way of mid-on introduced up his fifty in simply 20 balls within the sixth over.

The Barbados-born Bethell, who’s England’s vice-captain, discovered the boundary in each over he spent within the center. He was unafraid to play the reverse sweep and had contributed 83 by the point England’s opening stand crossed 100. His success allowed George Thomas, who confronted far fewer balls of their partnership, to go at his personal tempo.

Asakhe Tsaka discovered the eventual breakthrough, breaking the 110-run opening stand with Bethell miscueing a shot to deep midwicket. Thomas was then run out for 19. Tom Prest, the captain, and James Rew acquired begins earlier than being lbw off Dewald Brevis . Luxton, although, extinguished all hopes for South Africa, seeing the chase by way of with a knock that contained six fours and two sixes, together with slog-sweep over deep midwicket within the thirty second over to assist England breach their goal.

Even although Bethell’s innings, which got here at a strike charge of 209.52, expedited the win, England’s place within the contest was arrange by their bowlers, led by Rehan’s four-for. He first had South Africa captain George Van Heerden top-edging a sweep earlier than rattling Andile Simelane’s stumps with a yorker. He adopted that up with the wicket of Michael Copeland to depart South Africa 136 for five, earlier than returning to take the ultimate South Africa wicket and end with 4 for 48.

Dewald Brevis’ 97 went in useless for South Africa towards England ICC through Getty

That South Africa reached 209 was courtesy the event’s most constant batter. Brevis had struck 65, 104 and 96 within the group stage, and within the quarter-final he performed a lone hand of 97. Coming in at 11 for 1, he started attacking from the beginning, and ended up hitting 9 fours and 4 sixes in his 88-ball innings. He was the one batter who dominated England’s bowling, utilizing his robust construct to go excessive too. After he fell three in need of his second century of the event, No. 9 Boast (22) and No. 11 Asakhe Tsaka (18) lifted South Africa to 209.

England will now face both Sri Lanka or Afghanistan within the semi-final.

West Indies 317 for 7 (Nandu 128, Parris 64, Wickham 61*, Ray 3-43) beat Papua New Guinea 148 all out (Oru 27, Nandu 2-17, Thorne 2-30) by 169 runs

Over on the Plate quarter-final in Diego Martin, West Indies opener Matthew Nandu hit a 134-ball 128 to provide them a 169-run win over Papua New Guinea.

Nandu first placed on a 155-run opening stand with Shaqkere Parris, who made 64, earlier than following it up with a 107-run third-wicket stand with Kevin Wickham (61*). That took West Indies to 298 for 3. By the time Nandu fell within the forty ninth over, and regardless of dropping 5 extra wickets within the final ten balls of the innings, West Indies completed on an imposing 317 for 7.

The six West Indies bowlers then bowled PNG out for 148, with extras (34) being the best contributor within the chase. Aue Oru, the No. 6 was not out on 27 with six PNG batters ending with single-digit scores. Nandu, excessive on confidence after his 128, then returned because the choose of the West Indies bowlers to take 2 for 14 in his six overs of offspin.

Zimbabwe 248 all out (Welch 78, B Bennett 54, Jarvis 3-46) beat Scotland 140 all out (Mackintosh 25, D Bennett 3-25, Mitchell 3-28) by 108 runs

In the Plate quarter-final match in Port of Spain, Zimbabwe accomplished a big win too, defeating Scotland by 108 runs. Connor Mitchell and legspinner David Bennett took three wickets apiece to bowl Scotland out for 140 of their chase of 249.

Zimbabwe’s innings was arrange by the 78 from opener Matthew Welch and Brian Bennett’s 54 from No. 4. Before his three-for, David Bennett scored a useful 41-ball 35, and regardless of a lower-order collapse, the hosts completed on 248. Welch, who scored seven fours and a six in his 117-ball keep, placed on 112 for the second wicket with Brian Bennett to put the muse within the Zimbabwe innings.

Scotland misplaced 5 wickets by the point they reached 102. Mitchell then ran by way of the lower-middle order with three scalps, and David Bennett cleaned up the tail to finish Scotland’s problem within the thirty ninth over. Tomas Mackintosh (25) and Jack Jarvis (24) top-scored in Scotland’s 140.