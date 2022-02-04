U-19 World Cup 2022: Dominating group stages to thumping Australia, India’s road to final – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India will meet England within the ultimate of the U-19 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

This is their fourth ultimate in a row. In the 13 editions thus far, they’ve reached the ultimate eight instances and went on to raise the trophy 4 instances.

It’s been a dominant efficiency from the Indian workforce on the 2022 U-19 World Cup thus far. The topped their group profitable all of the three matches after which beat Bangladesh and Australia to achieve the ultimate.

The Yash Dhull-led facet can be trying to raise the trophy for the fifth time when then meet within the ultimate in opposition to England.

Here’s a have a look at their journey to the 2022 U-19 World Cup ultimate:

Group stage – Beat South Africa by 45 runs

India began off with a convincing win over South Africa Providence Stadium, Guyana. Though their batting stuttered, their bowlers stepped as much as the event and delivered the products. After being put into bat, India misplaced openers Harnoor Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi inside six overs. However, captain Dhull stepped up and steadied the ship scoring 82, enroute stitching essential partnerships and obtain India some respectability. India misplaced wickets repeatedly and had been bowled out for 232.

In reply, all-rounder Raj Bawa and left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal scythed by the South African center order to bowl them out for 187. Dewald Brevis, was South Africa’s lone fighter with 65. Ostwal completed with figures of 5/28 whereas Bawa had figures of 4/47. That win set the tone for the event.

Group stage – Beat Ireland by 174 runs

India had been dealth with a blow forward of their second match as captain Dhull, vice captain Sheikh Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Siddharth Yadav examined constructive for COVID-19. Battign all-rounder Nishant Sindhu captained the workforce in absence of Dhull. India although remained unfazed because the batters upped the tempo. Openers Raghuvanshi (79) and Harnoor (88) offered India the proper platform after being put into bat by Ireland as they placed on 164-run stand for the opening wicket. The center order took over the mantle from the openers and propeled India to 307/5.

In reply, left arm seamer Ravi Kumar offered India the proper begin by eradicating opener Liam Doherty within the fourth over. Ireland collapsed from there on as India stored chipping away on the wickets. Almost all bowlers contributed as they bundled Ireland out for 133.

Harnoor was named the participant of the match for his 101-ball 88.

Group stage – Beat Uganda by 326 runs

This was India’s greatest win within the event thus far. Raghuvanshi took over from the place he left off within the final match in opposition to Ireland as he hit a mammoth 144 off 120 balls after Uganda opted to place India into bat. Though Harnoor and captain Sindhu did not contribute a lot, Bawa gave stable help to Raghuvanshi and hit a blistering 162 off 108 balls, including 296 runs off 140 balls with opener Raghuvanshi. India posed a mammoth 405/5.

It was all the time going to be an inconceivable activity for Uganda and so they succumbed to the left-arm of spinner, who ripped by their center and decrease center order to complete with 4/19 as India bundled Uganda out for 79 to high the desk in group stage.

Quarter-final – Beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

India obtained a shot within the arm forward of the sport as Dhull and Rasheed returned after recovering from COVID-19 however the Sindhu who stood in for Dhull missed out as he examined constructive for COVID-19.

India avenged the 2020 U-19 ultimate World Cup loss by clinching a hard-fought win over Bangladesh. They had been made to work arduous however that is the place they confirmed that they will ace strain conditions and discover a approach by. Opting to bowl first, Ravi offered India the proper begin, ripping by their high order and lowering them to 14/3. The spinners then carried on the great work and bowled Bangladesh out for 111. Bangladesh would not have crossed 100 however for the congributions of SM Meherob who was their highest run-getter within the innings with 30 from 48 balls, coming in at 8.

The Bangladesh pacers began off aggressively and had Harnoor again within the hut within the second over with nothing on the board. However, Raghuvanshi held fort at one finish, noticed off the powerful interval, constructed a 70-run stand with Rasheed to regular the ship. India nonetheless suffered a mini collapse going from 70/1 to 82/4. However, captain Dhull stored his calm and performed a nicle little cameo of 26-ball 20 to soak the strain and take India previous the end line.

Semi-final: Beat Australia by 96 runs

This was one other difficult activity. Australia had a formidable facet. However, India got here into the match one the again of 5 consecutive wins over the Aussies within the U-19 World Cup. And their continued their domination with a thumping win.

Electing to bat first, India did not get off to a very good begin as they misplaced Raghuvanshi and Harnoor in a cautious begin at 37/2 within the thirteenth over. The ever-reliable Dhull then introduced stability as he stitched a with Rasheed. They took a cautious route, constructed the partnership after which accelerated. Dhull once more aced the strain scenario as he hit a run a ball 110 whereas Rasheed missed out on his ton by simply six runs. The lower-middle order offered an important late flourish which noticed Dinesh Bana hit 20 off 4 balls, together with 27 within the final over as India posted a aggressive 290/5.

In massive matches there’s all the time the added strain whereas chasing. And the Aussies succumbed to that strain as opener Teague Wyllie walked again within the second over, trapped in entrance by Ravi together with his trademark inswinger. Corey Miller and captain Cooper Connolly steadied proceedings with a 68-run stand however Sindhu, who was again after recovering from COVID-19, broke the stand within the seventeenth over.

It sparked a mini collapse because the spinners scythed by the center order. Australia went from 71/1 to 125/7; Lachlan Shaw battled it out within the center with a 66-ball 51 however in useless as India bowled Australia out for 194 and win the match by 96 runs.

Dhull was named the participant of the match for his incredible century. This was India’s sixth consecutive win over the Aussies within the U-19 World Cup as they cruied into their fourth straight ultimate.

