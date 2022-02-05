U-19 World Cup 2022: From 2006 semis to 2008 quarters, a look at past India-England encounters – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

It’s nearly time for the most important conflict within the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup — the ultimate, between England and India.

This will probably be England’s second look in an ICC U-19 World Cup remaining, having clinched the trophy of their solely look at this stage in 1998.

India, in the meantime, have been probably the most profitable aspect on this match, successful the trophy 4 instances and are chasing a file fifth title. It will probably be all to play for come the ultimate in Antigua on Saturday.

England overcame Afghanistan by 15 runs in a rain-marred semi-final, whereas India dominated Australia to make it to the title conflict for a fourth consecutive time.

Both India and England have met one another on the Under-19 World Cup stage eight instances. India maintain a 6-2 win-loss file over England. Here, we check out every of these previous encounters:

Round Robin stage, 1988 Youth World Cup

India edged out England in a detailed contest on the inaugural version of the U-19 World Cup, then known as the Youth World Cup, by only a margin of simply two wickets within the Australian city of Renmark.

England had been captained by the now-renowned commentator Michael Atherton, who would go on to win the Player of the Match for his knock of 80.

Atherton received the toss and determined that England would bat first. The likes of Nasser Hussain and Mark Ramprakash had been additionally a part of this squad. England misplaced opener Trevor Ward (5) early, however Ramprakash (46) and Atherton (80) would go on to forge a 93-run stand for the second wicket.

That stand momentarily put England again on monitor however not for lengthy. The partnership for the second wicket was damaged when England’s rating learn 104/2, and ever since then, they had been in a spot of hassle with wickets falling at common intervals. None of them aside from Atherton and Ramprakash even obtained good begins, and Sukhvinder Tinku did many of the harm for India, with three wickets to his credit score. England completed with a complete of 172/8.

In reply, the Indian batters too discovered it troublesome to get off to good begins and convert them, however skipper Mylvahanan Senthilnathan showcased grit together with his knock of 47 to stabilise the innings.

Arjan Kripal Singh (29) and Pravin Amre (21) had been additionally among the many runs however had been unable to transform them into massive ones.

Much like England, India misplaced wickets at common intervals however Janardhanan Ramdas (21*) and Venkatapathy Raju (18*) confirmed resistance to take India over the end line with two wickets and two balls to spare.

Super League d’ Oliviera Pool, 1998 U-19 World Cup

After advancing to the Super Eights by way of their respective teams, India and England had been positioned within the Super League d’ Oliviera Pool, with Australia and Pakistan as the opposite groups within the group.

The different Super Eights Pool, generally known as the Pollock Pool consisted of New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

India, led by Amit Pagnis, received the toss and opted to bat. Pagnis led from the entrance earlier than finally being run-out on 99. His knock added stability to the innings as India made 252/8.

Most of the top-order batters did not get going and it got here to the lower-order, the place Vasanth Saravanan’s unbeaten 34 helped India put up a decent complete.

England had been set a revised goal of 204 from 39 overs, with the match being interrupted because of rain.

In England’s reply, solely Rob Key (57) and Paul Franks (31) might produce worthwhile runs with the bat, as the remainder of the batters, together with skipper Owais Shah, did not reside as much as expectations. England had been finally bowled out for 152 inside 34 overs.

However, England would go on to script a exceptional turnaround, thumping Australia of their final Super Eight match, after which New Zealand within the remaining, to clinch their first, and solely title up to now.

Super League Group Two, U-19 World Cup 2000

The yr when India received their maiden U-19 World Cup title. Once once more, India and England locked horns within the Super League part, and the Boys in Blue made it three wins in three video games on the U-19 World Cup over the English aspect.

India received the toss and opted to subject. Opener John Maunders obtained off to a begin on this match in Colombo, earlier than departing for 32 within the 25th over, leaving England at 74/3. Even the likes of Mark Wallace and Ian Bell did not get going, however a 54-run stand between Michael Carberry (36) and Gary Pratt (56) for the fourth wicket put England proper again in it.

Carberry departed within the 39th however Pratt stored going till the primary ball of the 50th over, when he was dismissed by Shalabh Srivastava. England had been reeling at 169/8, and lack of help on the different finish meant they completed with solely a complete of 182/9.

In reply, India would have it simple. Ravneet Ricky (68) and Manish Sharma (86*) solid a 134-run stand for the opening wicket earlier than the previous departed.

However, skipper Mohammad Kaif (24*) and Manish obtained the job finished for India with 45 balls to spare.

India would then go on to hammer Australia within the semi-final, and outplay Sri Lanka within the remaining to clinch their maiden U-19 World Cup.

Semi-final, 2006 U-19 World Cup

India and England didn’t meet within the 2002 and 2004 editions of the U-19 World Cup, however in 2006, they confronted off in a crunch knockout conflict.

This semi-final had India written throughout it. India, led by Ravikant Shukla, opted to bat after successful the toss.

This was a star-studded Indian lineup that had the likes of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja. Gaurav Dhiman (48) and Pujara (129*) solid a 72-run stand for the opening wicket earlier than the previous departed.

However, Pujara continued to run riot and was concerned in a 112-run stand with Rohit Sharma (59). This would put India on monitor for a giant complete and so they did so, posting 292/4 with Jadeja (14*) the batter on the different finish.

It was a nightmare of kinds in England’s reply, with Graeme White (17) being the one batter with double figures. Abu Nechim did many of the harm with 4 scalps as England had been bundled out for simply 58.

India would go on to satisfy Pakistan within the remaining, however would find yourself falling 38 runs brief, collapsing to 71, whereas chasing a complete of 110.

Quarter-Final, 2008 U-19 World Cup

The class of 2008 led by Virat Kohli holds a particular place within the historical past of the U-19 World Cup. There was one other India-England encounter within the knockout stage of the match.

India received the toss and requested England to bat first. Barring a knock of 41 by James Taylor, it might be one other batting to overlook for England. Skipper Alex Wakely (18) and Ben Brown (24) did add to the whole however did not capitalize on what Taylor had finished. Iqbal Abdulla (three wickets), Siddarth Kaul (two wickets) and Ravindra Jadeja (two wickets) shared seven scalps amongst them to see off England for 146.

In reply, Taruwar Kohli (63*) and Shreevats Goswami (26) solid a 64-run stand for the primary wicket, earlier than Goswami was dismissed. While Virat Kohli solely managed eight, Tanmay Srivastava (22) and Saurabh Tiwary (17*) would later guarantee India cross the end line with greater than 10 overs to spare.

Group A, 2010 U-19 World Cup

England’s maiden win over India in an ICC U-19 World Cup match got here in 2010, and star man Ben Stokes performed a pivotal position on this.

This was the primary of two conferences between the 2 groups on this version. India received the toss and opted to subject on this one. England appeared to be in a spot of hassle at 60/4 within the 19th over when James Vince departed, however then got here Stokes to the rescue.

Stokes would go on to slam a century, however the game-changing second was the 100-run stand between Ateeq Javid (42) and him, which might later take England to 246/8.

KL Rahul(20) and Mayank Agarwal (32) had been a part of that workforce however the lack of considerable partnerships damage India. Manan Sharma (36) and Sufiyan Shaikh (45) too produced runs with the bat however these weren’t sufficient.

Regular wickets stored hurting India and finally they collapsed to 215 inside 47 overs.

Fifth-place playoff semi-final, 2010 U-19 World Cup

A loss to Pakistan within the quarter-final meant that India as soon as once more met England, this time within the fifth-place playoff semi-final.

England elected to bat first after successful the toss. The solely notable knocks got here from Jos Buttler (78) and Ateeq Javid (34), with Ashok Menaria scalping 4 wickets. England had been bowled out for simply 176.

Mayank Agarwal obtained a unique opening associate this time, with Akshath Reddy taking Rahul’s place, and that change labored as Akshath scored 94 earlier than being dismissed by Nathan Buck.

The opening stand of 87 constructed the platform for victory, and regardless of shedding Agarwal and Rahul later, Mandeep Singh and Ashok Menaria sealed the take care of seven wickets to spare.

Quarter-final, 2014 U-19 World Cup

The newest of the conferences earlier than the upcoming remaining got here within the last-eight stage of the 2014 U19 World Cup.

India received the toss and opted to bat. They had been reeling at 24/4 following the wicket of Ricky Bhui, however fought again from there. Vijay Zol scored 48 however was dismissed within the 33rd over.

After an 87-run stand for the fifth wicket with Vijay Zol, Deepak Hooda (68) with Sarfaraz Khan (52*) would go on to place 37 runs collectively for the sixth. Those middle-order partnerships proved to be the turning level as India completed at 221/8.

In reply, England misplaced Harry Finch and Ryan Higgins inside the primary 10 overs, however in a while, Ben Duckett (61) performed his bit earlier than falling to Kuldeep Yadav.

Duckett was concerned in a 76-run stand with Ed Barnard for the fourth wicket, however Duckett was later dismissed within the 30th over.

England had been 138/5 at that stage however wicketkeeper-batsman Joe Clarke got here to their rescue, forging a 51-run stand with Rob Jones, that will take England nearer to victory.

Clarke was dismissed within the 46th with England’s rating studying 199/7, however Rob Jones (28*) and Rob Sayer (10*) took England over the end line with three wickets and 5 balls to spare.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.