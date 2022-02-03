U-19 World Cup 2022: ‘Incredibly dominating performance’, Twitter reacts to India’s win over Australia in semis – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

A dominant India on 2 February defeated Australia by 96 runs within the Super League Semi-Final 2 of the continued ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The match was performed on the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua the place, batting first, India posted a formidable 290/5 thanks a mammoth 200-plus partnership between skipper Yash Dhull and No 3 batter Shaik Rashid. Dhull smashed 110 whereas Rashid sadly fell six in need of a well-deserving hundred.

With this wonderful win, Indian U-19 staff will lock horns with England within the last eyeing a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title. This will even be India’s fourth consecutive last of the event.

Aussies have been chasing an enormous goal of 291 runs however have been bowled out for 194 in 41.5 overs.

India’s bowling assault led by left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal have been too good for the Australian batters.

Ostwal, who was in wonderful bowling kind took 3 wickets. Nishant Sindhu and Ravi Kumar additionally registered 2 wickets every, whereas Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Kaushal Tambe scalped one wicket every.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and congratulated the U-19 squad. Hailing the boys for his or her extraordinary efficiency, the Board talked about within the caption that it’s India U-19 gamers’ 4th successive and eighth general look within the U-19 World Cup finals.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s marvellous win:

WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE! India U19 beat Australia U19 by 9⃣6⃣ runs & march into the #U19CWC 2022 Final. #BoysInBlue #INDvAUS This is India U19’s 4th successive & eighth general look within the U19 World Cup finals. Scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/tpXk8p6Uw6 pic.twitter.com/tapbrYrIMg — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2022

India grow to be the primary staff in #U19CWC historical past to qualify for 4 consecutive finals pic.twitter.com/KNVU6tEPKT — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2022

What an extremely dominating efficiency by India U-19. Fourth consecutive last. Wow And this time…in contrast to the previous few editions, our staff has no first-class cricket expertise (because of Covid). Let’s get the house #U19CWC #INDvAUS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2022

What an incredible efficiency by India U19 staff @BCCI to succeed in finals of #ICCUnder19WorldCup. Fourth time in a row. Well performed captain Yash Dhull to have led from entrance together with Shaik Rasheed. Best needs for the finals and the — Thakur Arun Singh (@ThakurArunS) February 2, 2022

For the eighth time in a complete of 13 editions – and for the seventh time within the final 9 (beginning 2006) – India can be in an #U19CWC last. Also six successive wins for India towards Australia on this event, the final loss coming in 1998. Sat, 5 Feb: v #INDvsAUS — Yash Jha (@jhayash) February 2, 2022

Good morning to everybody, particularly India’s U-19 boys! — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 3, 2022

How good was Yash Dhull final night time A match-winning 1⃣1⃣0⃣ towards the Aussies to take into their file 8⃣th U-19 World Cup Final #U19CWC#INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/ET2YPu6jHx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 3, 2022

