Cricket

U-19 World Cup 2022: ‘Incredibly dominating performance’, Twitter reacts to India’s win over Australia in semis – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Photo of The Wall The Wall12 hours ago
0 2 minutes read



A dominant India on 2 February defeated Australia by 96 runs within the Super League Semi-Final 2 of the continued ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The match was performed on the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua the place, batting first, India posted a formidable 290/5 thanks a mammoth 200-plus partnership between skipper Yash Dhull and No 3 batter Shaik Rashid. Dhull smashed 110 whereas Rashid sadly fell six in need of a well-deserving hundred.

With this wonderful win, Indian U-19 staff will lock horns with England within the last eyeing a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title. This will even be India’s fourth consecutive last of the event.

Aussies have been chasing an enormous goal of 291 runs however have been bowled out for 194 in 41.5 overs.

India’s bowling assault led by left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal have been too good for the Australian batters.

Ostwal, who was in wonderful bowling kind took 3 wickets. Nishant Sindhu and Ravi Kumar additionally registered 2 wickets every, whereas Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Kaushal Tambe scalped one wicket every.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and congratulated the U-19 squad. Hailing the boys for his or her extraordinary efficiency, the Board talked about within the caption that it’s India U-19 gamers’ 4th successive and eighth general look within the U-19 World Cup finals.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s marvellous win:

Read all of the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.





Source link

Photo of The Wall The Wall12 hours ago
0 2 minutes read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button