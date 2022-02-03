U-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull aces the art of soaking up pressure to guide India to fourth successive final – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

“Game hai, pressure to hoga hi. Lekin hum pressure ko enjoy karna chahate hai…”

Before the semi-final against Australia, Yash Dhull attended his first solo media interplay because the captain of the India Under-19 facet. In that presser, this 19-year outdated was requested about their gameplan to deal with the strain of a giant match, that too a televised one, in opposition to a dominant opponent.

In reply, Dhull got here up with the aforementioned reply. He wished his group to get pleasure from this strain and be taught from it. And that’s what precisely India did within the match.

Unlike a few of his Delhi predecessors who led the Indian group in Youth World Cups up to now, Dhull shouldn’t be precisely an in-your-face form of a lad. Instead, off the sphere everytime you meet him, he’ll at all times greet you with a shy smile. There is a really feel good issue about him.

However, it does not imply Dhull shouldn’t be aggressive as a cricketer. His calmness is part of his aggression and it flows by way of his recreation and decision-making abilities.

For occasion, it was a daring name to bat first on a barely damp pitch in opposition to the versatile Australian bowling assault. Also, after shedding these two early wickets, Dhull needed to lead from the entrance to justify his determination. And he did that, with bat in his hand. Of course, his deputy Shaik Rasheed additionally performed his half.

It was primarily the 204-run third wicket stand between Dhull and Rasheed, which sealed India’s destiny within the recreation as they recovered from 37 for two to put up 290 for five — the best whole on the low-scoring Coolidge Cricket Ground on this Under-19 World Cup.

But it was not all that rosy for India, particularly within the early overs. Jack Nisbet and Co have been getting some motion out of the floor. They knew that these two batters had simply made a comeback after finishing their nine-day COVID isolation. Hence, Australia charged with no matter arsenal that they had of their ranks.

However, there was no signal of any rustiness in any way within the batting of Dhull and Rasheed.

“Mai isolation k time pe TV me matches dekhta tha aur jaldi se comeback karna chahta tha. Muje intna confidence tha k jab bhi comeback karu mai match me accha kar sakta hu. Agar zyada practice bhi na kar pau to bhi koi dikkat nahi (When I was in isolation, I used to watch games on TV and was eager to make a come back. I had confidence in my abilities to do well straightway after returning to the field even if I don’t get enough time for practice),” stated Dhull.

Judging from this “koi dikkat nahi” mindset of Dhull it feels that although bodily these younger boys are caught in a bio bubble, mentally, there is no such thing as a baggage in any respect. Not solely can they soak strain, however they thrive below it, very similar to what the Indian Under-19 skipper did within the event opener in opposition to South Africa below related circumstances.

Dhull is a street-smart batter who can mould himself superbly based on the match state of affairs, an instance of which was the way in which by which he paced his partnership with Rasheed.

Between the thirteenth over to the twenty eighth, the duo had simply three boundaries. Priority at that time was to regular the ship and supply a platform for a late onslaught. And they executed that gameplan to close perfection.

When they modified gears after the 30-over mark, it was Dhull who grew to become the aggressor, permitting his deputy to play his pure recreation as an anchor. Later within the innings when Rasheed was moving into his nineties, his captain once more prolonged his assist by taking over the duties of taking part in the large pictures.

In that course of, Dhull reached his century however sadly Rasheed missed out the three figures by six runs. But by that point, the duo had nearly secured India’s place of their fourth successive Under-19 World Cup remaining.

Before the beginning of this event the head-coach of this India Under-19 group Hrishikesh Kanitkar spoke about how instinctive Dhull is as a frontrunner. And now we all know that below strain he’s the disaster man for the group. As a outcome the ‘Captain Cool’ has the respect of his teammates.

Does that ring a bell in your head?

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.