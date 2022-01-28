Sports
U-19 World Cup: 9 Canada players test positive for COVID, two Plate competition matches cancelled | Cricket News – Times of India
TAROUBA (Trinidad): Two Plate competitors matches of the ICC Under-19 males’s Cricket World Cup, involving Canada have been on Friday cancelled after 9 gamers from the crew examined optimistic for COVID-19.
The matches — Canada vs Scotland and Canada vs both of Uganda or PNG — have been to be performed on Saturday and Sunday on the Brian Lara Cricket Academy right here.
The gamers will now undertake a interval of isolation the place their welfare might be monitored by the occasion medical crew, the ICC stated in a press release.
Because of the COVID-positive circumstances, the Canadian crew has inadequate accessible gamers to have the ability to take any additional half within the occasion.
“Canada’s plate play-off semifinal with Scotland on 29 January is cancelled and in accordance with the playing conditions Scotland will progress to the 13th/14th play-off as a result of having a better net-run-rate than Canada from all matches played in the event,” the assertion stated.
“The 15th/16th play-off that would have featured Canada against either Uganda or PNG will also not take place.”
ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley stated: “We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel two ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup games due to COVID-19 at this stage of the event.
“We have been anticipating to see some optimistic circumstances all through the occasion and so far these have been managed in accordance with our bio-safety plan with out impacting on fixtures. However with so many gamers from the Canadian crew testing optimistic it won’t be doable to stage these video games.”
He said the players were self-isolating and will receive full support from the event medical team under the guidance of the Bio-Safety Advisory Group.
