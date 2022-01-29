U-19 World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan to reach Super League semifinal | Cricket News – Times of India

A complete victory for Australia!They are actually into the semi-finals of the Super League stage with a 119-run… https://t.co/BRa7WnawuX — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 1643399240000

NORTH SOUND: Riding on some nice top-order batting, Australia turned the third facet to enter the ICC Under 19 World Cup Super League semifinals following a complete 119-run win over Pakistan right here.They joined England and Afghanistan within the closing 4 on a day when batting first was the order of the day.

The United Arab Emirates set a goal past hosts West Indies on their solution to a Plate semifinal success, whereas Uganda had been 35-run winners within the Plate play-off semifinal towards Papua New Guinea.

Top order batting sends Australia by way of

Half-centuries for Teague Wylie and Corey Miller, in addition to a 47 from Campbell Kellaway, helped Australia to 276 for seven from their 50 overs and that proved far an excessive amount of for Pakistan in Antigua.

Barring a 50-run partnership for the third wicket, Pakistan had been at all times behind of their chase and finally crumbled to 157 all out with the wickets shared among the many Australian bowlers.

Pakistan received the toss and elected to area, however quickly regretted that call as Kellaway and Wylie (71) placed on 86 for the primary wicket.

Kellaway was stumped off the bowling of Qasim Akram (3-40), however that simply introduced Miller to the crease and he accelerated the run-rate on his solution to 64.

Their stand of 101 was delivered to an finish by Awais Ali, who had Wylie bowled, with Miller following quickly after to go away Australia 203 for 3 with slightly below 10 overs remaining.

Skipper Cooper Connolly chipped in with 33 and William Salzmann cracked a quickfire 25 off 14 balls from No.7 to set a aggressive goal.

It quickly turned clear that it might be effectively past Pakistan, with Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah Khan each caught behind to go away their facet 27 for 2 within the fifth over.

Abdul Faseeh (28) and Irfan Khan (27) began to rebuild earlier than the latter was bowled by Salzmann (3-37), and the wickets fell at common intervals from then on.

Australia will face the winner of the ultimate Super League quarterfinal between India and defending champions Bangladesh on Saturday.

UAE stun the hosts

A sensational knock from Aayan Afzal Khan helped UAE to one of many biggest leads to their historical past as they beat the West Indies by 82 runs within the Plate semifinals in Trinidad.

After edging past Uganda by a wicket, UAE endured a torrid start when Shiva Shankar (3-31) struck early and often to leave the visitors scrambling at 26 for four.

It was at that point that Aayan entered the fray, and his 93 turned the game on its head. While initially wickets continued to tumble, his 103-run partnership with Shival Bawa (51) for the seventh wicket ensured that the Asian would have something to defend.

He was the last man to fall in a first innings effort of 224 for nine, a target that proved far too much for the Windies.

Jash Giyanani (3-21) made the early inroads, with the home side quickly finding themselves 32 for four. And unlike the UAE, they had no Aayan to save the day, as Dhruv Parashar (4-30) picked up the baton with the ball.

In fact the most resistance from the West Indies came from the final pair, Nathan Edward hitting an unbeaten 51 as he and No.11 Isai Thorne put on 70 for the final wicket before fittingly Aayan sealed the win.

UAE will take on the winner of Ireland against Zimbabwe in the Plate final, while the West Indies take on the loser in the playoff for 11th.

Cyrus Kakuru fires Uganda past PNG

Cyrus Kakuru inspired Uganda to a 35-run victory over Papua New Guinea in the Plate playoff semi-finals in Trinidad.

His 65 was the foundation of Uganda’s 123 all out in a low-scoring affair and Papua New Guinea never really got going in reply, slumping to 88 all out inside 20 overs.

Uganda looked in trouble at 20 for three after electing to bat first, but it was at that point that Kakuru joined his skipper Pascal Murungi.

The captain chipped in with 16, the only other man to make double figures and while John Kariko (5-19) caused chaos, Kakuru motored along to a half-century. He eventually fell caught and bowled to Kariko for 65 off 59 balls with 11 boundaries.

But the reply never really got going, Juma Miyagi (4-29) and Joseph Baguma (3-30) combining to tear through the top order and reduce PNG to 27 for six.

There was no way back from there, despite 26 from Junior Morea as PNG fell well short in reply. Uganda will now take on Scotland in the play-off for 13th.