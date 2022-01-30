U-19 World Cup: Delhi boys as captains are lucky charm for India, says Sarandeep Singh | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Former BCCI selector Sarandeep Singh praised Team India’s U-19 squad for progressing to the Super League semifinals of the continuing U-19 World Cup A spirited bowling efficiency backed up by a top quality knock by Angkrish Raghuvanshi helped India defeat Bangladesh by 5 wickets within the quarterfinal on Saturday.“Too good of a performance from Under 19 players and the way they are batting and the way they are bowling. Looking at their aggression, it shows that they are very hungry and they want to win the World Cup, and their performance is showing. Everyone is doing their job. Their batsmen are scoring runs. The fast bowlers with their bowling are getting wickets,” Sarandeep advised ANI.“Pacer Ravi Kumar is a tall guy. The way he swings the ball, with the ball going outside as well as swinging inside, he looks like a wicket-taking bowler. He always looks to take wickets. He is not the one to concentrate on pace. At under-19 level, the youngsters look to bowl quick at 140-145 (kmph), but this boy shows how talented he is. He is bowling quick. He is bowling in good line. He is getting early breakthroughs for his team,” Sarandeep added.

The former selector additional stated that Indian captains who hail from Delhi are a fortunate attraction for the nation and he hopes Yash Dhull to turn out to be an even bigger participant.

“Delhi boys as captains are fortunate attraction for India. What Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand did as under-19 captains, they contributed lots. Unmukt Chand scored a century within the (U-19 WC) ultimate. I hope Yash comes and performs an even bigger knock within the semifinal,” he stated.

“The legacy which is there ought to keep it up and (the group ought to) play higher cricket towards the Australians as a result of they’re enjoying nicely,” he added.

Chasing 112, India acquired off to a nasty begin because the Dhull-led aspect misplaced opener Harnoor Singh (0) within the second over of the innings bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Raghuvanshi and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed acquired collectively on the crease to see out the opening spells of Bangladesh’s new-ball bowlers.

All Over: Sealed with a SIXIndia U19 have superior to the semi-final of #U19CWC with a 5-wicket win over Banglade… https://t.co/ByknHtG9FT — BCCI (@BCCI) 1643483392000

Raghuvanshi and Rasheed placed on 70 runs for the second wicket and the partnership was damaged within the twenty first over as Ripon Mondol acquired the higher of Raghuvanshi (44). This introduced skipper Dhull to the center. Soon after, Rasheed (26) and Siddarth Yadav (6) additionally perished and India have been diminished to 82/4 within the twenty fourth over.

In the top, skipper Dhull (20*) and Kaushal Tambe (11*) guided India to a five-wicket win with 19.1 overs to spare.

With this win, India will now lock horns towards Australia within the Super League semifinal on Wednesday, February 2.