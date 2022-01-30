U-19 World Cup: Earthquake felt at Ireland-Zimbabwe match | Cricket News – Times of India

So, did Tim Tector and the staff really feel the earthquake in the course of the recreation at this time? https://t.co/6KUozFAGmU — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) 1643490286000

TAROUBA: An earthquake was felt in the course of the U19 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Ireland right here on the Queen’s Park Oval.An earthquake off the coast of Port of Spain had despatched gentle tremors on the stadium whereas Zimbabwe was batting towards Ireland on the ongoing match, reported ESPNcricinfo.It didn’t impression the play however the commentators did discuss concerning the tremors they skilled in the course of the reside broadcast.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Ireland spinner Matthew Humphreys was bowling the fifth ball of the sixth over to Brian Bennett and it was then that the front-on digital camera confirmed the environment shaking furiously.

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets to seal their path via to the Plate Final, the place they may face the United Arab Emirates.

Jack Dickson and Tim Tector placed on a batting masterclass with a 159-run partnership and Muzamil Sherzad took 5 wickets as Ireland comfortably beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets to succeed in the Plate Final.

Zimbabwe received the toss in Port of Spain and elected to bat however they made a sluggish begin, with Matthew Welch run out for a nine-ball duck and captain Emmanuel Bawa trapped lbw by Matthew Humphreys for 4.

Steven Saul (24) and Brian Bennett (37) placed on 52 for the third wicket earlier than Saul was clear bowled by Humphrey, whereas Bennett grew to become the primary of Sherzad’s victims eight overs later.

David Bennett hit three boundaries in his 35 however he had little assist down the order, as Zimbabwe had been finally dismissed for 166 in 48.4 overs.

Sherzad was the decide of the Ireland bowlers, taking his match wicket tally to 13 with 5 for 20.

Zimbabwe made an equally robust begin with the ball, as Mcgini Dube had Nathan McGuire caught in simply the third over for six.

Joshua Cox then adopted McGuire again to the pavilion as he was trapped lbw by Tendekai Mataranyika for a duck however Ireland rapidly settled down.

But Dickson and skipper Tector rapidly developed a partnership and so they went on to see Ireland over the road, with Dickson ending 78 not out and Tector 76 not out in an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 159.