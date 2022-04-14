U.K. May Send Asylum Seekers to Rwanda for Processing

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s workplace stated he would announce a migration partnership with Rwanda on Thursday, prompting hypothesis that the deal will embrace sending migrants arriving in Britain to the African nation for processing.

Details of the brand new pact, and who it would impression, weren’t clear Wednesday evening, although British media reports have suggested that the government was exploring proposals to fly asylum seekers arriving in Britain to Rwanda, for his or her claims to be handled there.

Downing Street stated the transfer Mr. Johnson was set to announce can be as an effort to deal with unlawful immigration at a time when 1000’s of individuals have crossed the English Channel in small boats.

Any proposal to “offshore” the processing of asylum utility can be prone to provoke opposition and outrage on civil liberties grounds. Previous efforts to debate the processing of migration circumstances in Albania and Ghana got here to nothing.