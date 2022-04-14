U.K. shouldn’t pair female Ukrainian refugees with lone male hosts, the U.N. says

toggle caption Matt Dunham/AP

The U.N.’s refugee company is elevating issues concerning the United Kingdom’s Homes for Ukraine program, by which anybody can apply to host a refugee for a interval of a minimum of six months.

Citing “increasing reports of Ukrainian women feeling at risk from their sponsors,” the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees is urging U.Ok. officers to refine the applying and matching course of.

“UNHCR believes that a more appropriate matching process could be put in place by ensuring that women and women with children are matched with families or couples, rather than with single men,” the company stated in a Wednesday statement. “Matching done without the appropriate oversight may lead to increasing the risks women may face, in addition to the trauma of displacement, family separation and violence already experienced.”

The company additionally expressed concern about what would occur if the unique host proves to be a risk to the refugee’s security, particularly given the six-month minimal.

The authorities launched the Homes for Ukraine program in mid-March, after dealing with criticism for accepting solely a number of hundred refugees fleeing the struggle. Some 100,000 individuals signed up as potential hosts on the primary day, and that number has since doubled.

However, solely 1 / 4 of the Ukrainian refugees who’ve been granted visas (or about 12,000 individuals) had arrived in the U.K. as of final week, prompting continued public criticism of the slow-moving paperwork in addition to apologies from a number of prime authorities officers over the delay.

And some refugees have made it to the U.Ok. solely to have their housing preparations fall by means of, with SkyNews reporting that there have been dozens of circumstances by which refugees turned homeless “after their relationship with their sponsors broke down.”

Desperation and confusion have led some refugees in search of housing to show to social media, the place they’re weak to exploitation.

