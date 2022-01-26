Sports
U Mumba decimate Bengaluru Bulls for second time in PKL-8 | Pro-Kabaddi-League News – Times of India
BENGALURU: U Mumba thrashed Bengaluru Bulls 45-34 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Wednesday.
Abhishek Singh scored 11 raid factors for Mumbai and was ably supported by Ajith Kumar with eight. But it was the defence that gained them the encounter with Rahul Sethpal clinching a High 5 (7 sort out factors + 1 bonus level).
The Mumbai defence, marshalled by Fazel Atrachali, ensured the Bulls captain Pawan Sehrawat spent numerous time within the dugout. Pawan did safe his Super 10 however did not get sufficient help from his teammates to problem U Mumba.
U Mumba began the match on the entrance foot with their raider Abhishek Singh upsetting the Bulls defenders. His scientific hand touches gave Mumbai an early benefit whereas Fazel Atrachali’s sort out on Pawan Sehrawat ensured the Bulls captain remained within the dugout. The Mumbai aspect inflicted an ALL OUT within the fifth minute to take a six-point lead.
But Pawan was in no temper to let Mumbai run away with the sport. His three-point Super Raid within the seventh minute shifted the steadiness of the match in direction of his workforce as they bought nearer to inflicting an ALL OUT.
Two Super Tackles by Rahul Sethpal helped Mumbai battle again, however they finally conceded the ALL OUT within the seventeenth minute to degree the scores. Pawan Sehrawat bought his Super 10 within the last minutes of the primary half which ended 22-20 with Mumbai within the lead.
Interestingly, each U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls had precisely 13 raid factors earlier than the interval.
The second half began with Mumbai clinching one other ALL OUT. Abhishek Singh accomplished his Super 10 as they opened an early seven-point lead. The Bulls instantly fought again and lowered the hole to only 4 by the tip of the tenth minute.
But U Mumba’s defence stepped up with captain Fazel Atrachali placing his physique on the road to drag off the tackles. Mumbai despatched each Pawan and Bharat to the bench to extend the factors hole to eight with 5 minutes remaining.
U Mumba bought their third ALL OUT with three minutes remaining to open a 12-point lead. That proved an excessive amount of for the Bulls to beat as Mumbai pulled off an necessary victory within the race for a playoff spot.
