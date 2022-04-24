U.N. chief Guterres heading to Turkey ahead of Moscow, Kyiv visits

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will go to

Ankara earlier than heading to Moscow subsequent week to satisfy Russian President

Vladimir Putin after which to Ukraine for talks with President

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a U.N. assertion stated on Saturday, Trend reviews citing

Reuters.

Guterres will go to the Turkish capital on Monday, the place he’ll

be obtained by President Tayyip Erdogan, the assertion stated. The

U.N. assist chief, Martin Griffiths, stated on April 18 that Turkey was

a helpful host for humanitarian talks between Ukraine and

Russia.

Eri Kaneko, Guterres’ affiliate spokesperson, informed a information

briefing on Friday that Guterres would head to Moscow on Tuesday

and meet Putin in addition to have a working assembly and lunch with

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, hoping to debate what can

be finished to carry peace to Ukraine.

Birləşmiş Millətlər Təşkilatı cümə günü həmçinin bildirib ki,

Guterres cümə axşamı Zelenski, xarici işlər naziri Dmitri Kuleba və

BMT agentliklərinin əməkdaşları ilə humanitar yardım səylərinin

genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edəcək.