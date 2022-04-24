U.N. chief Guterres heading to Turkey ahead of Moscow, Kyiv visits
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will go to
Ankara earlier than heading to Moscow subsequent week to satisfy Russian President
Vladimir Putin after which to Ukraine for talks with President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a U.N. assertion stated on Saturday, Trend reviews citing
Reuters.
Guterres will go to the Turkish capital on Monday, the place he’ll
be obtained by President Tayyip Erdogan, the assertion stated. The
U.N. assist chief, Martin Griffiths, stated on April 18 that Turkey was
a helpful host for humanitarian talks between Ukraine and
Russia.
Eri Kaneko, Guterres’ affiliate spokesperson, informed a information
briefing on Friday that Guterres would head to Moscow on Tuesday
and meet Putin in addition to have a working assembly and lunch with
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, hoping to debate what can
be finished to carry peace to Ukraine.
Birləşmiş Millətlər Təşkilatı cümə günü həmçinin bildirib ki,
Guterres cümə axşamı Zelenski, xarici işlər naziri Dmitri Kuleba və
BMT agentliklərinin əməkdaşları ilə humanitar yardım səylərinin
genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edəcək.