U.N. chief to meet Zelensky, Erdogan, with focus on grain exports
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan in Ukraine on Thursday, with grain exports and issues
concerning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant to high the agenda,
citing Reuters.
The three leaders will maintain a joint information convention after their
conferences in Lviv, an essential transit level for Ukrainian refugees
heading west to Europe. Guterres, who arrived in Lviv on Wednesday
afternoon, plans on Friday to go to the Black Sea port of Odesa,
the place grain exports have resumed underneath a U.N.-brokered deal aimed
at easing a worsening world meals disaster.
On Saturday he’ll journey on to the Joint Coordination Centre
in Istanbul that’s made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N.
officers overseeing the Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain and
fertilizer.
Three Black Sea ports had been unblocked final month underneath a deal
between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey,
making it doable to ship a whole lot of hundreds of tonnes of
Ukrainian grain to consumers.
Erdogan’s workplace mentioned he would handle methods to extend exports
of grain and steps that might be taken in the direction of ending the struggle
between Ukraine and Russia via diplomatic means.
Erdogan may also focus on “all aspects” of bilateral relations
between Ankara and Kyiv throughout his assembly with Zelensky, his
workplace mentioned.
Another key subject would be the worrying scenario on the
Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant.