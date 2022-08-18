U.N. chief to meet Zelensky, Erdogan, with focus on grain exports

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip

Erdogan in Ukraine on Thursday, with grain exports and issues

concerning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant to high the agenda,

citing Reuters.

The three leaders will maintain a joint information convention after their

conferences in Lviv, an essential transit level for Ukrainian refugees

heading west to Europe. Guterres, who arrived in Lviv on Wednesday

afternoon, plans on Friday to go to the Black Sea port of Odesa,

the place grain exports have resumed underneath a U.N.-brokered deal aimed

at easing a worsening world meals disaster.

On Saturday he’ll journey on to the Joint Coordination Centre

in Istanbul that’s made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N.

officers overseeing the Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain and

fertilizer.

Three Black Sea ports had been unblocked final month underneath a deal

between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey,

making it doable to ship a whole lot of hundreds of tonnes of

Ukrainian grain to consumers.

Erdogan’s workplace mentioned he would handle methods to extend exports

of grain and steps that might be taken in the direction of ending the struggle

between Ukraine and Russia via diplomatic means.

Erdogan may also focus on “all aspects” of bilateral relations

between Ankara and Kyiv throughout his assembly with Zelensky, his

workplace mentioned.

Another key subject would be the worrying scenario on the

Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant.